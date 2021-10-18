AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: what's the difference? Should you upgrade?

Apple has finally unveiled the AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, after many months of us patiently (and then not so patiently) waiting. So, how do they stack up against the AirPods 2? The latest true wireless earbuds, now in their third generation, bring a raft of improvements over their 2019-released predecessors, including a natty new design, improved specs and the promise of better sound quality (fingers crossed).

The question is, are they worth upgrading to? And should those in the market for a pair of AirPods buy them or the cheaper AirPods 2?

Below we compare old and new in terms of price, battery life and features. When we get our hands on them (very soon), we'll be eager to compare the two's sound quality too. Join us as we put the two Apple pairs head to head...

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: price

(Image credit: Apple)

Available to order today with shipping beginning on Tuesday 26th October, the new AirPods 3 sit below the AirPods Pro in Apple's wireless earbuds armoury. As such, they're priced accordingly. The new models cost £169 ($179, AU$279), which is less than the AirPods Pro at £239 ($249, AU$399) and slightly more than the launch price of their predecessors, which are, by the way, still current in Apple's AirPods line-up.

In the wake of the AirPods 3, the AirPods 2 have now officially dropped to £119 ($129, AU$219), which is more or less around the £125 ($119, AU$180) price they've been lingering at in recent times.

Demand has remained strong and prices have held up reasonably well until now, so a price drop for the older 'Pods is welcome. You can check our listing of today's best AirPods deals to see the cheapest prices. And it's those we imagine will be on the better end of a Black Friday deal when that event rolls around, too.

Obviously, there are plenty of improvements and new features justifying the AirPods 3's higher price – even if that price is a fair bit higher than the increasingly typical £100 ($100, AU$150) figure of other wireless earbuds without noise-cancelling these days. If you're on a tighter budget, Apple loyals, the AirPods 2 are the better bet.

**Winner: AirPods 2**

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: battery life

Wireless headphones live or die by their battery life – literally. A pair might have the best sound quality and feature set in the world, but they won’t be much good if they give up the ghost after five minutes.

The AirPods 2 have a very healthy battery life indeed. You get five hours of run time from the buds themselves, plus an extra 19 from the carry case. That makes a total of 24 hours of music. You’ll have to stop and charge up, admittedly. But still, that’s a day and a night of listening pleasure before you need to find a plug socket.

The AirPods 3 manage to improve on this, offering an excellent 30 hours of battery – six from the buds plus four full charges in the case.

Neither the new nor old AirPods are definitively class-leading in this regard, as neither can match the class-leading Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, which deliver a staggering 45 hours of playing time from the buds and carry case combined. But both Apples put in an admirable performance regardless. And we think 24 or 30 hours will be satisfactory enough for most people.

**Winner: AirPods 3**

Apple AirPods 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: design

The AirPods 2 are a sleek, compact affair, but their design has proved divisive. Not only does their one-size-fits-all approach not actually fit everyone (unlike most earbuds, they don't come with different-sized ear tips), but their stems have caused bemusement and ridicule in equal measure since they debuted on the original AirPods back in 2016. Once someone has compared them to electric toothbrush heads, it's difficult to shake that image.

But their design has endured, winning them legions of fans across the globe.

For the latest model, Apple has switched the design up a bit. In an admission that one size doesn't actually fit all, the AirPods 3 come with interchangeable ear tips, just like the AirPods Pro. Also like the AirPods Pro, the stems are a bit shorter, making them less conspicuous when worn. It should also make them lighter and more comfortable.

The charging case has also had an update – it's now a bit curvier, like the Pro's. Like the earbuds themselves, it is handily water-resistant to the IPX4 rating too.

**Winner: AirPods 3**

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: features

Apple AirPods 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, there’s a lot more to AirPods than a nice design and an Apple badge. The reason they have become the earbuds of choice for many the world over is because of their effortless usability. The connection with Apple devices is seamless, with "Hey Siri" voice commands letting you control hands-free.

The AirPods connect instantly to your last audio device and the bud-to-bud connection is exceptionally strong. They also support Apple's Audio Sharing feature, which lets you and another AirPods-owning pal listen to the same audio from one iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

The AirPods 3 do all this and more, with the big news being that they join the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro in supporting full spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking. That means users can take advantage Atmos-powered spatial audio tracks from the Apple Music catalogue, but also, more uniquely, get a theatre-like experience with movies and TV shows. The idea is that the sound always stays relative to the screen, so if you move your head, the audio will adjust accordingly for a more realistic experience – turn your back on the screen, and it'll sound like it's coming from behind you, for example.

The AirPods 3 also get Adaptive EQ, which was introduced with the AirPods Pro and means the earbuds will tune the sound they produce in real-time according to how they fit in the ear.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) remains a feature reserved for the higher-priced AirPods Pro. If Apple had added it to the standard AirPods model, the Pro would be an incredibly hard sell – why would you pay extra for an almost identical product? Even the most ardent of Apple fanboys would be hard-pressed to answer that one.

**Winner: AirPods 3**

Apple AirPods 2 vs AirPods 3: sound quality

The Apple AirPods 2 proved a marked improvement over the first-generation model. There's no artificial bass boost, but they go louder and sound more composed. Sound is neutral and low-level dynamic shifts are handled admirably, even if we prefer a number of AirPods alternatives for their better performance.

We're yet to review the AirPods 3 – they've only just been announced, give us a chance! – but we'd expect them to be a sonic step up from the AirPods 2. Not least as a) the AirPods 3 sport a brand-new "low distortion" driver, and b) the competition has moved on considerably since the AirPods 2 launched. Just how big will that step be, though? Will they offer a richer sound with a bit more low-end oomph? Fingers crossed. We'll be posting a full review in due course.

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: early verdict

It's early days yet, of course. After all, the new AirPods have only just been announced, so we haven't been able to give them thorough testing yet. But there's no doubt the AirPods 3 up the ante with smarter technology, better battery life and some great new features headlined by spatial audio. Providing they also raise the bar in terms of audio, it may well make sense to upgrade. Our hopes are high for a knockout pair of true wireless earbuds from Apple.

