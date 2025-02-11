The Sky Glass Gen 2 is here, and Sky is promising a major Dolby Atmos upgrade

Sky has announced two new TVs today, including an overdue successor to the Sky Glass, which launched in 2021. The new model features a whole host of picture, feature and design enhancements, and owners of the original who are keen to upgrade won't have to wait long at all.

The Glass Gen 2 relies on the unique and clever formula of packaging a 4K HDR TV, integrated soundbar, and Sky TV package into one neat subscription. It's set to cost the same as the existing Glass, with 24 or 48-month subscription options and the same three sizes; 43-, 55- and 65-inches. Sky quotes that a 65-inch model on a 48-month contract will cost you £24 per month, for example.

Upgrades have been made throughout, though the picture enhancements appear subtle on paper. Sky has opted to keep the 4K Quantum Dot panel, with no mention of Mini LED; in fact, Sky is sticking to its guns in how it's positioning this TV to the average consumer, and it is specifically not looking to tempt those who have their heart set on an OLED TV.

However, the second-generation Glass is reportedly brighter, features more dimming zones with more advanced local dimming, and has wider viewing angles. At the same time, the updated auto-picture modes are designed to deliver Sky TV the way it's supposed to be seen. Sky appears to have paid more attention to the built-in sound system, which appears to be a bigger upgrade over the original model.

The built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system gets a major boost, with dedicated upward-firing speakers and a subwoofer, resulting in a seven-speaker 4.1.2 arrangement. The addition of dedicated height channels at this price is impressive and, in theory, it should create "richer 360-degree cinematic sound". Sky has made some bold claims that "with no need to buy a separate soundbar, customers can save at least 30% vs. buying a comparable UHD TV and soundbar"; though as we often come to find out, a separate sound system often trumps a TV's built-in speakers.

(Image credit: Sky)

The design of the Glass Gen 2 is also upgraded, and while it may look similar to its predecessor to the naked eye, there are some usability and design upgrades to note. The clunky stand system is now easier to assemble, with two prongs that simply slide into the TV with no screws required, or users hoping to wall-mount the new Glass TV can opt for a sleek wall mount that tilts, swivels and can sit completely flush against a wall to compliment the flat back of the TV.

There are three new finishes – Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver, and Atlantic Blue – which Sky says have been chosen to "compliment modern interiors". The included remote and soundbar fascia have been colour-matched to the matte aluminium chassis.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the Glass Gen 2 is powered by Sky OS, which is the new name for the existing Entertainment OS that powers the current Glass TV. Sky claims that over 500 new features have been added since launch, including the "Hello Sky" voice commands which utilise the built-in far-field microphones. Sky OS features the full Sky TV experience with live TV and on-demand, as well as a selection of third-party streaming apps including Netflix.

The Sky Glass Gen 2 will be available to order from Sky and Currys respective online stores tomorrow, and it will launch in Currys physical shops soon.

Sky Glass Air

(Image credit: Sky)

Not only did Sky lift the lid on the Glass Gen 2, it also hinted towards another new model which is set to release later this year. The Sky Glass Air is positioned as "the smarter TV for less", and it appears to offer a stripped-back Glass experience for an even more affordable monthly cost.

Available in three finishes – Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green – and the same three sizes as the regular Glass (43-, 55-, and 65 inches), the Glass Air offers a 4K Quantum Dot HDR screen with global dimming which will likely impact black levels and contrast. It also trades the seven-speaker Dolby Atmos system for a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Audio.

It runs Sky OS and will reportedly work with "Sky Glass and Sky Stream" – we're not entirely sure what that means, but we're eager to find out how the Glass Air fits into the wider Sky ecosystem. Pricing is set to be revealed later this year.

MORE:

Read our full Sky Glass review

And find the best Sky deals here

As well as our picks for the best Mini LED TVs