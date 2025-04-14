The Sony Bravia 8 is one hell of a performer — and right now, it's just £1399 at Sevenoaks.

And while a discount like this should have us recommending this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning set, we just can't bring ourselves to do so when there's another OLED deal available that's even more enticing.

If you're in the market for a 55-inch OLED, then it's all about the LG C4, which is currently down to its lowest ever price of just £862 at Amazon.

That's almost £700 less than the Sony Bravia 8 and you simply can't argue with those numbers.

Five stars LG OLED55C4 OLED TV was £1199 now £862 at Amazon (save over £300)

The LG C4 is at its lowest ever price right now and that's one of the biggest reasons we're recommending it over the Sony Bravia 8. That and the fact it's got a stellar feature set, rich tone, vibrant colours and significantly improved sound quality. If you're a gamer, you'll also be impressed by the specs on offer.

When it comes to the best OLED TVs, both the Sony Bravia 8 and LG C4 score top marks. And with the Sony Bravia 8 being our pick as the 'best overall', you might be wondering why we're suggesting you go for the LG C4 instead. Well, the price for starters.

While it's great to see such a spectacular deal on the Sony Bravia 8, only £50 off the lowest price we've ever seen for the set, it still can't compete with the discount currently available on the LG C4.

But, it's not just the price. The LG C4 is also the best set for gamers with an almost flawless spec sheet. There's four HDMI 2.1 sockets to the Sony's two and when playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X using HDMI eARC, you're going to need those extra two.

Plus, there's the full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification (rather than a ‘G-Sync Compatible’ label), as well as 144Hz compatibility (up from the 120Hz of the C3), which sets the LG C4 above its competitors.

At the end of the day, both TVs are fairly closely matched in terms of what they've got to offer, with both excellent picks. Arguably, Sony Bravia 8 trumps the LG C4 on audio.

But, with such a saving to be made on the LG, you could easily spend a little extra cash upgrading your external audio system instead. Check out our list of the best soundbars for pointers.

So, they're both excellent TVs. And if the Sony Bravia 8 offered a little more of a discount then we probably wouldn't be having this conversation. But, right now, we'd personally recommend the LG C4 at this astoundingly low price.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals for 2025

Our pick of the best 55-inch TVs

We rate the best gaming TVs available right now