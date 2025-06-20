With the release of the LG G5 , we're seeing an increasing number of enticing deals on its predecessor, the five-star, award-winning LG G4.

Having launched at £1699, the 55-inch LG G4 has only ever gone as low as £1161. That's why we're happy to recommend a new deal that lets you buy it at Amazon for only £999. This outstanding £700 saving means it's well under half the price of the G5.

LG OLED55G4: was £1,699.99 now £999 at amazon.co.uk Full disclosure. We've not actually tested the 55-inch version of the G4, but we loved the 65-inch LG G4 when we reviewed it last year. So much so that it earned a full five stars, making it one of the best TVs you can buy. Picture quality is a real highlight, and thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports, it's a great option for gamers. Five stars

Featuring LG’s second-generation MLA (Micro Lens Array) panel technology, the G4 still delivers significantly higher brightness levels than most standard OLED displays.

This, combined with LG's Alpha 11 processor, produced a brilliantly bright picture full of punchy contrast when we tested the 65-inch G4. And the 55-inch version offers identical performance characteristics, just in a more compact size.

In our testing, the G4 also demonstrated impressive HDR performance that makes content truly pop.

During particularly bright scenes in Pan (a movie mastered at an ambitious 4000 nits), our reviewers noted that the sun's peak was significantly brighter than past models, shining in the distance in a way non-MLA sets simply can't match. The only TVs we've tested that can go brighter are next generation models, including the G5, that cost a lot more.

The G4 also excelled with darker content – an area where its predecessor sometimes struggled. When viewing the notoriously challenging dark scenes in Blade Runner 2049, we found that skin tones had a realistic feeling and level of warmth, with the TV delivering a vibrant hue of colours, even in low-light conditions.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

Motion handling, often a challenging aspect for TVs, proved to be another strength. Our review praised the G4's Cinematic Movement setting for taking a wonderfully light but effective touch that made fast-paced scenes in Top Gun: Maverick look wonderfully realistic, with not even a hint of the dreaded soap-opera effect or artefacts creeping in.

Gamers are equally well served with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K/144Hz gaming, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming mode. If there's one area where the G4 doesn't quite excel, it's audio performance.

However, this is the case even for many premium TVs, so we always recommend pairing up with one of the best soundbars for superior results.

At this current offer price, the 55-inch LG G4 represents an excellent opportunity to get what remains a top OLED experience at a significant discount.

