On the hunt for a new OLED TV? How about the 77-inch version of a five-star set for under £2000?

We couldn't believe our eyes when we stumbled upon one of the best OLED TVs at this outstanding price, but it's true. Right now, you can grab the 77-inch LG C4 for just £1940 at Amazon.

Sure, the LG C4 is sporting some pretty spicy discounts of late with its successor, the LG C5, now the newest addition to LG's C-series. But we've never seen a price as low as this on the 77-inch C4 – and that's definitely worth shouting about.

What's the catch? Well, you've got to be pretty quick if you want to secure it. At the time of writing, there were 'only 5 left in stock'.

77-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £3800 now £1940 at Amazon (save £1860)

We awarded the 65-inch version of the LG C4 five stars for its punchy and sharp picture, much improved sound quality and flawless gaming specs. The 77-inch would have once cost you £3800. Right now, it's just £1940. That's an almost 50% discount on a spectacular set.

We've tested a fair few sizes of the LG C4, and while we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version, we expect it to perform more or less identically to the five-star 65-inch model – only much larger and therefore even more cinematic.

The C4 is feature-packed, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support ALLM, VRR, 4K/120Hz and even 144Hz gaming. All of this led us to say the LG C4 has "flawless gaming specs".

HDR10+ is not supported by the C4, but Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 are all there.

While there's certainly an improvement in sound quality from the C3, we'd still say this could be easily beaten by a good budget soundbar. Thankfully, with such a low price on the LG C4, you'll have plenty of cash left over to invest in one of the best soundbar deals.

We've said it before, but we'll say it again — you'll have to be quick if you want this deal. There's limited stock and once it's gone, it's gone.