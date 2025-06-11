Disney has just announced a super-cheap deal for Disney Plus.

Just £1.99 per month for four months sounds awesome. And, for once, this offer is available to existing subscribers as well as newcomers.

So why am I rather grumpy about it?

Disney+ £1.99 a month for four months

New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for four months of Disney+ Standard with Ads for just £1.99 per month. You have until 30th June to take advantage of this saving.

Well, predictably, this £1.99 deal only gets you Disney Plus Standard with Ads. So, not only do you have to deal with adverts, you also have to live without 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos.

As far as I'm aware, there's no way to take up the deal and then pay the difference to upgrade to a higher subscription tier, either.

Look, I get it, this deal isn't aimed at people like me who appreciate the finer things in home cinema life.

My question, then, is when will there be a Disney Plus deal for us home cinema nerds?

I can't remember the last time a deal on Disney Plus Premium was offered, and while I used to use my Tesco Clubcard points to pay for my subscription (every little helps, and all that), points can now only be spent on Standard or Standard with Ads subscriptions, which is no good to me.

And, of course, this lack of deals and restriction of the Clubcard offer has to be viewed in the light of the October 2024 price rises, which saw the cost of the Premium sub increase from £10.99 per month to £12.99.

All of which is to say that, for the first time since Disney Plus launched in the UK in 2020, I'm seriously considering cancelling – and these deals on only the most basic subscription tier further increase this consideration.

If I'm honest, though, I definitely won't be cancelling until I've watched Alien: Earth and season 4 of The Bear, and perhaps that sort of thing is exactly what Disney is banking on...