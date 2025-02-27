Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: which TV should you buy?

If you typed something along the lines of “Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED” into Google and found yourself on this page, welcome. The magic of SEO has directed you to the right place.

Chances are, you’re looking for a new TV – perhaps even one of the best TVs – and Sky and Amazon’s offerings have caught your eye. That’s why we’ve compared both models below, to try and help your decision-making process.

Note, that while we’ve reviewed Amazon’s Fire TV Omni models and the original Sky Glass TV, we’ve yet to put the Sky Glass Gen 2 through its paces. As a result, the below comparison is being made based on our experience and known specs, and you can rest assured in the knowledge that we’ll be updating this feature with a final verdict once the Sky Glass Gen 2 has been given the full review treatment.

With that in mind, let’s see how they currently shape up…

Launching on 12 February, Sky's latest TV maintains its predecessor's prices, while once again letting users pay for the unit outright, or opt for a monthly subscription. Currys is also due to stock the TV later in February, for those who prefer a more traditional brick-and-mortar experience.



If you're looking to pay in one go, prices start £699 for the 43in model, bumping up to £949 and £1,199 for the 55in and 65in models, respectively. If you'd rather go down the 24-month agreement route, then you're looking at £28, £38, or £48 per month, for the 43in, 55in, and 65in models. And if you want to knock those costs down even further, you can choose a 48-month agreement for £14, £19, or £24 a month, respectively.

As for the Fire TV Omni QLED, official prices start at £549.99 for the 43in model, which goes up to £649.99, $749.99, and £999.99 for the 50in, 55in, and 65in models, respectively. Having said that, frequent discounts make these sets more appealing though – at the time of writing, each of those models is currently on sale at Amazon for £319.99, £399.99, £449.99, and £849.99, respectively.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: design and build

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky’s Glass TV has stood out from the plethora of standard TV designs, thanks to its prominent bottom speaker setup, and range of alluring colour options. The Sky Glass Gen 2 has refined its design approach, introducing a welcome tool-less stand installation system alongside universal wall-mount compatibility. Buyers can choose from three finishes – Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver or Atlantic Blue – with the TV's fabric-covered soundbar seamlessly integrated beneath the screen as before. While design is subjective, we rather like this approach, as it offers something a little different.

As for the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED range, the build quality varies, with the 65in model sporting premium silver metal accents, while the smaller variants opt for a simpler black plastic affair. Setting up the 50in and 65in variants might be a little tricky for some given their wide-set feet, though wall-mounting remains an option for those after a cleaner look.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / The Grand Tour on Prime Video 2)

At the business end, both TV’s panels harness the power of Quantum Dot technology in the form of a 4K, 60Hz panel. Sky has stated that the Glass Gen 2 has an increased number of LEDs with a higher number of local dimming zones, though the exact numbers remain a mystery for the time being. While this should result in improved brightness and potentially better viewing angles on paper, our final review will be the judge.

While we do have solid figures for Amazon’s corner, it’s important to note that things are far from equal across the different TV sizes. The 65in model, for example, features 80 dimming zones and delivers balanced picture quality, though with some limitations in shadow detail and motion handling. The 50in version, equipped with 48 zones, earned our praise for its more consistent performance. On the other end of the spectrum, the 43in variant, lacking local dimming altogether, struggles notably with black levels and contrast.

As for HDR, both TVs support Dolby Vision and HDR10, with the Sky Glass Gen 2 also handling HLG content. Amazon’s offering also includes HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, automatically adjusting picture settings based on ambient light levels.

While we have yet to review the Glass Glass Gen 2, we can, for now, predict that the Sky Glass Gen 2 will likely offer better performance in the 43in battle. Watch this space.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: features and connectivity

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

A peek at the rear of the Sky Glass Gen 2 will present you with three HDMI 2.1 ports, with HDMI CEC functionality, and with one also acting as an eARC port – particularly useful if you're planning to connect multiple devices like consoles and soundbars.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED features three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port with eARC support. While both TVs are limited to 60Hz operation across all HDMI inputs (ruling out, for example, 4K/120Hz+ gaming), they do offer gaming-friendly features in the form of Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) on the Sky Glass Gen 2, and both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and ALLM on the Amazon Fire TV Omni.

And if you’d rather rest your tired hands, you’ll be pleased to know that both TVs support hands-free voice, with Amazon’s unsurprisingly, in the form of Alexa integration. You can also use Alexa voice commands with Sky Glass, which can be handy if you’re already in Amazon’s ecosystem.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: sound

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky has upgraded its integrated sound system for the Glass Gen 2, moving from six to seven speakers in a Dolby Atmos configuration with dual subwoofers. Or, if you want to be more precise, its 3.1.2 channel system features three outward-firing speakers, two upward-firing units, and dual subwoofers, and the 250W system supports Dolby Atmos and includes features such as bass boost, night mode, and enhanced speech quality settings.

The fabric-covered speaker array promises immersive audio right out of the box, and even though we have yet to test it, it’s very likely that it will outperform Amazon’s more traditional built-in TV setup, unless something goes horribly wrong.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED still delivered clear audio that prioritized dialogue clarity over attempts at spatial processing in our review, though it couldn't match the ambition of more sophisticated systems.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: smart features and OS

(Image credit: Sky)

As for the software, Sky Glass Gen 2 runs the newly renamed Sky OS (formerly Entertainment OS), integrating traditional Sky TV services with streaming apps. The platform provides direct access to Sky's full content library without the faff of a satellite dish, alongside apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix. Sky has built the interface around content discovery, with features like live pause, rewind and restart functionality built-in, and the TV also includes Sky's auto-enhance picture mode, which automatically selects optimal settings based on the content being watched.

Amazon's Fire TV OS also takes a streaming-first approach, providing access to major services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Now, plus UK catch-up apps. During our testing of the Omni QLED, we found the interface intuitive and well-supported, though Amazon's own content is notably prominent in recommendations. The platform includes comprehensive content aggregation across services, helping users find shows and movies regardless of which service hosts them.

If you’re a long-time Sky user then you’re likely to prefer the service’s familiar interface and feature set, but both experiences offer a robust feature set that should meet the needs of most users.

Sky Glass Gen 2 vs Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED: early verdict

On paper, the Sky Glass Gen 2 looks set to land with a better, brighter picture, with a solid speaker setup (for a built-in set, that is). While we can’t make any definitive judgements, we will cautiously say that if you’re torn between the two models and are after a 43in screen, it’s likely that Sky’s model will be your best bet.

Nothing is set in stone though, and Amazon’s larger screen sizes have plenty going for them, at a rather attractive price point. With that said, stay tuned for our full review and updated comparison.

