Eyeing up one of the best TVs on the market right now, but not quite sure you can afford it? Boy, have we got a deal for you.

The 48-inch LG C5 can be yours for just £849 at Richer Sounds, or £849.15 to be precise, as long as you use this nifty little code.

While it'll look like £999 at first glance, type in 'LG15PERCENT' at checkout for that extra chunk of money off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen this model drop to and a brilliant small-ish TV for anyone yet to make the jump to OLED.

The 48-inch LG C5 has certainly seen drops in price with the LG C6 arriving, but none quite as good as this. So, if you can't quite afford the latest flagship, it's still a stellar five-star set with excellent credentials that we love to recommend.

So what makes this model so special? First off, its picture performance is "superbly competent" which makes it an OLED TV well worth considering. And while the C5 range is a step-down line, the 48-inch C5 is pretty much as premium as TVs this size get.

In our expert review, we praised the picture for being bright and, once we fiddled around with the settings, we found the best set-up to be Filmmaker Mode, with the lowest Cinematic Movement option on, sharpening and judder reduction off and dynamic tone mapping on.

The set's sound performance isn't quite as impressive as its picture, though, with the same 2.2-channel 40W speaker system as its C4 predecessor. On a set this size, audio quality is usually one of the main compromises you have to put up with, which is why we recommend a soundbar or other speaker system as an essential purchase for any serious movie fan.

Feature-wise, it's packed out. Four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets are on board capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course), one of which doubles as an eARC port, plus VRR and ALLM.

If you're a gamer, you're in for a real treat. There's also support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting. Plus, LG’s webOS 25 software runs the show and is fairly similar to the version we saw on the older C4.

Ultimately, our expert testers said: "If you’re yet to take the OLED plunge, then this is a solid option, especially if you’re short on space or cash-rich enough to justify one as a secondary, bedroom set."

And at just £849 at Richer Sounds, it's a price that's hard to beat on a TV that boasts exceptional picture quality and uncompromised features.

MORE:

Read our full 48-inch LG C5 review

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And the best OLED TV: 5 incredible sets for serious movie fans reviewed by our experts