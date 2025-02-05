Monster TV deal gets you a 77-inch Philips OLED TV with excellent pedigree for under £2000

After all our testing, there was no doubting that the 65-inch version of the Philips OLED809 TV was worthy of a five-star rating. It oozes class with its impressive picture quality and solid HDR performance. If that sounds right up your street, then you can get the 77-inch version at Richer Sounds for £1999. That's a £1250 discount for one of the best TVs.

The deal has been around for a while and could be removed at any time, so we recommend moving quickly if you're in the market for such a large TV. The deal is for VIP members only, but membership is free with no hidden fees. If that wasn't enough, every purchase unlocks up to £100 off selected Philips soundbars. What are you waiting for?

Philips 77-inch OLED809: was £3,249 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds Save £1250 on the 77-inch Philips OLED809, a fantastic OLED TV that offers punchy, blow-your-socks-off picture quality. Additionally, it also boasts all the immersion benefits from Philips’ Ambilight lighting tech. And at this price, it’s well worth considering if you have the space to accommodate a 77-inch set! Note that the deal is only for Richer Sounds VIP members but membership is free. Five-stars

The Philips OLED809 is a direct rival to the five-star LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8. But it has a few key features differentiating it from its rivals. The biggest is its inclusion of Philips Ambilight. This is a clever bias-lighting system that you only see on Philips sets.

It works using smart LED lights around the TV’s frame to do things such as reduce eye strain while watching in the dark and improve immersion levels by using the lights to extend the screen – throwing up a gentle green aura that matches the colour of the pitch when watching football, for example.

This plus its bold, punchy picture quality, which impressed our testers so much that they gave the 65-inch Philips OLED809 a perfect five-star rating when they tested it earlier this year, makes it an easy recommendation, especially at its current price.

As we say in our Philips OLED809 review: “The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.” We reviewed the 65-inch version but the same is true of the 77-inch alternative.

For £1999 at Richer Sounds, you will be treated to a big-screen OLED TV that offers a truly “blow your socks off” home cinema experience.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we have reviewed

We rate the best gaming TVs

Our picks of the best TVs currently available