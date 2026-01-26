The 42-inch LG C5 is a unique proposition, with many other TV manufacturers shunning the size in favour of a "bigger is better" approach.

It is a proposition that has paid off however – as those with smaller rooms can now get a great OLED TV for well under a grand.

The 42-inch LG C5 has dropped to a record low price of £719 at Peter Tyson.

That's £380 off the £1099 test price, and even cheaper than the offers we saw on Black Friday.

Just bear in mind that the discount is applied at the cart – you won't see this new lower price until it's in your basket.

The LG C5 is the best 42-inch OLED we've tested, hence its well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Award.

For just over £700, you get all the OLED benefits –including perfect inky blacks and pixel-level contrast control.

We found that the LG C5 shone best in Filmmaker Mode with judder reduction off and tone mapping on, resulting in a beautifully balanced picture.

"The TV’s slightly warm colours and solid peak brightness levels create a truly immersive experience despite the screen’s small size," our 42-inch LG C5 review reads.

"Skin tones in particular look fantastic, holding a pleasing warmth without ever looking overbaked – to the point that the S90F we’re testing it against looks noticeably too red."

You'll have no shortage of watch options either, with the latest webOS offering the full suite of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more.

The LG C5 is also our top choice for a gaming TV. With four HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 4K/144Hz signals, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Game Mode, there's a full suite of gaming features here.

At 42 inches, the C5 can also work as a large monitor rather than a TV for those looking for a dedicated gaming setup.

So what's the downside? Solidity and definition take a hit in darker scenes and, as with most TVs, the audio is pretty weak.

The 2.0-channel, 20W sound system is serviceable for TV and casual viewing, but we'd recommend investing in a soundbar to give movies the sound treatment they deserve.

The LG C5 is still an Award-winning package overall, however, and the 42-inch model is the best compact premium TV you can buy today. Whether for gaming, movie-watching or even a second room TV, the LG C5 is a steal for £719 at Peter Tyson.

