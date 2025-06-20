If you are on the hunt for a 55-inch TV, you most likely will have come across the LG C4. And for good reason – it is a great all-rounder we recommend to any buyer looking to make the jump to OLED.

When we had the LG C4 for testing, we loved its picture quality which we dubbed “superb” for a mid-range OLED TV.

You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. And, while there is a lack of HDR10+, there is still support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats.

While we haven't specifically reviewed the 55-inch model, we have tested the 65-inch version, which shares very similar specs, and we are very confident in saying you'll likely be pleased with what you get.

Even though the 55-inch model launched at £1199, we have seen some pretty meaty discounts on the set, and it's available for £899 at Amazon right now.

But that price is understandably still too much for many.

All is not lost, though! We have spotted a deal on a Samsung QLED alternative that boasts impressive contrast and sharpness and excellent gaming features, all for almost £700 cheaper than the C4’s launch price.

The 55-inch Samsung Q80D is available for £503 at Amazon right now, lopping close to £500 off its initial price.

It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz content and VRR, although it is missing Dolby Vision support in favour of HDR10+.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we said: “The Q80D’s picture quality is impressive for a mid-range set, retaining more of the standards of Samsung’s premium TVs than we expected it would be able to for its money.”

If you want a five-star QLED without breaking the bank, this could be a great way to go.

Samsung QE55Q80D QLED TV: was £999 now £503 at Amazon (save £496)

This five-star Samsung set offers top-notch sharpness, excellent gaming features and expansive and detailed audio by mid-range TV standards.

