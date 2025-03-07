Get it while you can: almost half-price for a Panasonic 4K 55-inch TV

If you're looking for an affordable large format TV then the Panasonic W90A should definitely be on your shortlist. It might not offer fancy technologies such as Mini LED backlighting but it does run Amazon’s Fire TV software which is very handy indeed. It also retains the brand’s iconic focus on delivering 'as the director intended' picture quality – a key area where many affordable TVs fail.

This 55-inch Panasonic Full Array TV has dropped to just £649 at Richer Sounds, making it £550 cheaper than the price it was launched at. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your old set.

Panasonic 55-inch W90A
Panasonic 55-inch W90A: was £1,199 now £649 at Richer Sounds

The Panasonic W90A is an impressive Full Array Local Dimming TV that we awarded four stars in a hugely competitive market. We spotted it at £750 during a sale in January but now we're treated to an addition £100 off at Amazon. Now's the time to buy if you're looking for a large format TV with reasonable specs.

View Deal

The 55-inch Panasonic W90A is Panasonic's flagship Full Array offering. We praised the W90A for its rich, authentic colours, solid, three-dimensional picture, and reliable motion handling. While we didn't find it as bright as the other competing Mini LED models on the market, it's still a solid TV.

In our full review, we said: "The Panasonic W90A is a competent LCD TV that retains the brand’s focus on accuracy and naturalness. Though it can’t match the peak brightness or shadow detail of competing Mini LED sets that are only moderately more expensive, this focus at least lets it compete in other areas we care about – chief of which is colour accuracy. If you’re a serious movie fan who values this factor, the W90A is a solid choice."

Feature-wise, it boasts the same HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip as a more expensive TV in Panasonic's range, the Z95A. It also supports all four of the current TV HDR formats - HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Plus, there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

If you're into gaming, there's a 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming HDR. You can also run your current-generation consoles, which cap at 120Hz, at full speed.

The deal means you can pick up a 55-inch Panasonic W90A for just £649 at Richer Sounds, but only while stocks last.

