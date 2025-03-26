Don't delay! Save over £2000 on our favourite Samsung Mini LED TV

The lowest ever price for the stunning 65-inch Samsung QN95D

Samsung QN95D Neo-QLED TV
If you're in the market for a 65-inch TV, then you need to check out this deal in Amazon's Spring Sale. Right now, the Samsung QN95D has dropped to its lowest ever price, which means you can secure an incredible £2100 saving on this stellar set. Only a few weeks ago our favourite Samsung Mini LED TV was down to £1243 — now, it's even cheaper.

For just £1199 at Amazon, you can grab this TV for an unbelievable discount. If ever there was a time to invest in a 65-inch TV, it's now. And considering how strong a performer this TV is, we're seriously surprised to see it drop to such a staggeringly low price. But hurry, this is an Amazon Spring Sale deal, so it won't hang around for long.

Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) was £3299 now £1199 at Amazon (save £2100)

The Samsung QN95D (QE65QN95D) Mini LED TV is a well-equipped TV that offers sharp and clear picture quality, excellent gaming specs and some superb features. When we first tested this TV, it was £3299. Now, less than a year later, it's down to just £1199. For a high end Mini LED TV, you'd be hard pushed to find something better at this price.

The 65-inch Samsung QN95D is a stellar Mini LED TV. In fact, it's one of the best Samsung TVs on the market right now, holding top spot for best QLED in their impressive range. Why? Well, it's got a few quirks that we could certainly do without, but overall it's absolutely worth your time to invest. We liked it so much we gave it a four-star rating, which is the best score we've given any flagship Mini LED set in the past 12 months.

Feature-wise, Samsung's Neo QLED is a combination of a Mini LED backlight with their innovative Quantum Dot technology. You'll also find support for HDR10, HLG and HDR10+, as well as a Neo Quantum 4K AI Gen 2 Processor for upscaling.

And when it comes to gaming, we called its spec sheet "near-flawless." On this set, you'll find four HDMI 2.1 sockets, capable of handling full 48Gb bandwidth signals. And that means 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM will work across a multi-console, soundbar or AVR set-up.

For sound, our expert testers weren't astounded by the QN95D's projection nor its low-level dynamics, but measure its few flaws against the picture quality and features in this set that gained four-stars and five stars respectively, it's worth looking past the minor issues to enjoy this impressive set for what it is.

In our full review, we said: "Samsung’s pricey Neo-QLED impresses in a variety of ways. Its sharp and engaging picture gets a lot right, while its feature set is difficult to pick flaws in – especially for hardcore console gamers. Its punchy and vibrant brightness does a lot of heavy lifting too, creating dazzling highlights and digging out dark details that its QD-OLED counterpart seems to miss."

And right now, you can pick up this 65-inch Samsung QN95D for a fraction of its usual retail price. Down to just £1199 at Amazon, this is a heck of a deal, but falling as it does under the Amazon Spring Sale banner means it won't be sticking around for long.

Grace Dean
Contributor

