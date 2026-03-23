Just to warn you, this is a bonkers deal.

It's for the 83-inch version of the five-star LG C5, and right now it's been discounted by a ridiculous £2700. That's £200 more of a discount than for the set's previous record low, making now by far the best time to get this TV.

So, if you're in the market for a gargantuan TV, you should snap up the 83-inch LG C5, which is down to £3299 at Amazon.

And when you're spending this amount of money anyway, why not also invest in one of the best soundbars to really take your living room set-up to a new level?

Save 45% LG C5: was £5,999 now £3,299 at Amazon A saving of £2700 sounds almost ludicrous, but that's exactly what Amazon is offering on the 83-inch version of the LG C5. Despite not having tested this mammoth set, we are massive fans of the smaller models and have high praise for their flawless gaming specifications, excellent picture quality and solid app support.

While we haven't reviewed the 83-inch LG C5, the sizes we have tested – the 42, 48 and 55 inches – all scored a perfect five out of five, with two of them winning a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. LG TVs tend to scale up and down quite consistently, so you can expect a similar performance from the 83-inch size.

In addition to the huge screen size – the highest available for the C5 – the 83-inch model has a lot going for it.

For starters, the LG C5 won the What Hi-Fi? Award for Best Gaming TV, partly thanks to its excellent connectivity, including four HDMI 2.1 sockets which can all run games at up to 4K/144Hz with VRR. ALLM and a Dolby Vision game mode are also included to sweeten the deal.

Talking of HDR, the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats are all supported. LG's trusty webOS also provides access to all the usual streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

While we can't speak specifically for the 83-inch size, we were suitably impressed by the picture quality of the 55-inch model. In our review, we noted that the picture was rich, solid and engaging, balancing vibrancy and authenticity well while also boasting excellent contrast.

The 83-inch C5 shares the same 40W sound system as its 55-inch variant, which we found to be underwhelming. However, this won't be an issue if you're planning to pair it with a decent soundbar or surround system.

We may not have had our hands on the 83-inch size ourselves, but the LG C5 is one of our favourite TVs and absolutely jam-packed with features. If you're looking for a ridiculously big TV, you could do a lot worse than the LG C5 for £3299 at Amazon.

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Read our 55-inch LG C5 review

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