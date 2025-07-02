A new record-low price for the four-star Hisense 65-inch U8N
Save £700 on Hisense’s latest premium Mini LED TV
The Hisense U8N Mini LED TV was launched to try and take the fight to OLED, but there was one glaring problem: it cost a sweet £1800 (65-inch).
Many discounts later, and we've just spotted a new deal which brings this four-star TV down to its lowest ever price of £1099. That's a whopping saving of £700, and it's also available at Amazon and Currys.
The TV offers a beautifully balanced picture, fantastic gaming specs, and an upscaling feature which turns HD images into 4K. It hasn't made it into our list of the best 65-inch TVs of 2025, but at this price it still delivers where it counts.
This flagship TV is packed full of features, including Mini LED backlighting and access to all the main streaming services. We may have only given it four stars but we love its impressive upscaling abilities and solid gaming specs.
When we reviewed Hisense's 65-inch flagship TV, we said its price put it in direct competition with other TVs on the market, like the excellent LG C4. But right now, with this £700 discount, it's a more affordable option and has plenty going for it.
The U8N has some hugely impressive features, such as HDR support in all of the major formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG, and solid specs for gamers with dual HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4k/144Hz – though they are limited to 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision gaming.
The Vidaa OS operating system gives you access to all the major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney Plus (subscriptions sold separately), as well as localised services including BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4. It also happens to be one of the first few TVs on the market to support Freely, meaning you can stream live and on-demand TV all in one place.
When it comes to audio, we listened to the set in our dedicated test rooms and said, "The Hisense U8N's 2.1.2 in-built speaker system is the latest in a long line of TV audio set-ups to deliver merely okay audio that is easily beaten by any moderately capable soundbar." So, while the discount is great, the purchase of a soundbar might be what you need if you feel the audio isn't living up to its full potential.
We also said the 65U8N is a "solid performer and very enticing option if you view it in isolation and only compare it to competing Mini LED sets". Now it has a sizeable discount of just over £700 at Richer Sounds, it can seriously compete in the 65-inch TV market, so this is a TV deal that's worth considering.
