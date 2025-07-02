A new record-low price for the four-star Hisense 65-inch U8N

The Hisense U8N Mini LED TV was launched to try and take the fight to OLED, but there was one glaring problem: it cost a sweet £1800 (65-inch).

Many discounts later, and we've just spotted a new deal which brings this four-star TV down to its lowest ever price of £1099. That's a whopping saving of £700, and it's also available at Amazon and Currys.

The TV offers a beautifully balanced picture, fantastic gaming specs, and an upscaling feature which turns HD images into 4K. It hasn't made it into our list of the best 65-inch TVs of 2025, but at this price it still delivers where it counts.

When we reviewed Hisense's 65-inch flagship TV, we said its price put it in direct competition with other TVs on the market, like the excellent LG C4. But right now, with this £700 discount, it's a more affordable option and has plenty going for it.

The U8N has some hugely impressive features, such as HDR support in all of the major formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG, and solid specs for gamers with dual HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4k/144Hz – though they are limited to 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision gaming.

The Vidaa OS operating system gives you access to all the major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney Plus (subscriptions sold separately), as well as localised services including BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4. It also happens to be one of the first few TVs on the market to support Freely, meaning you can stream live and on-demand TV all in one place.

When it comes to audio, we listened to the set in our dedicated test rooms and said, "The Hisense U8N's 2.1.2 in-built speaker system is the latest in a long line of TV audio set-ups to deliver merely okay audio that is easily beaten by any moderately capable soundbar." So, while the discount is great, the purchase of a soundbar might be what you need if you feel the audio isn't living up to its full potential.

We also said the 65U8N is a "solid performer and very enticing option if you view it in isolation and only compare it to competing Mini LED sets". Now it has a sizeable discount of just over £700 at Richer Sounds, it can seriously compete in the 65-inch TV market, so this is a TV deal that's worth considering.

