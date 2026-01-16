When it comes to 5.1 surround sound systems, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package is one we constantly recommend, even at full price.

The two-time Award winner offers detailed and insightful sound as well as excellent warmth and vocal richness.

If our glowing five-star review isn't enough to seal the deal, how about the fact that it's discounted down to £1999 at Peter Tyson. That's a near £500 saving and a return to their lowest ever price.

And, if you're looking for an equally impressive AVR to plug the speakers into, then grab the Marantz Cinema 30 that is currently discounted at Peter Tyson.

The fact that this speaker system is primarily composed of two Award-winning pairs of Bowers & Wilkins speakers – the 606 S3 and 607 S3 – should explain why this system is so impressive. Throw in the HTM6 S3 centre speaker and ASW610 subwoofer, and the 5.1 system is primed for home cinema sound duties.

We should remind you that the front and surround speakers are standmount units, so you should factor in the price of speaker stands if you're thinking of picking this system up.

The front, centre and surround channels all feature B&W's titanium-dome tweeter for crisp and stable high-frequency signals, which are backed up by Continuum cone material bass/mid drivers.

That tweeter design is crucial to the centre channel, which we found to deliver a “captivating vocal performance”, while the system as a whole offers up a rich, dynamic and engaging sound that ticks all of the cinematic boxes we look for.

B&W has been known to create some excellent subwoofers in the past, and the ASW610 is no exception. It’s small, to fit in with the fairly compact nature of this system as a whole, but it's also mighty when it comes to delivering weighty, controlled bass.

With a discount just shy of £500, this system is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade from a soundbar to a fully fledged 5.1 system. Don't miss this deal at Peter Tyson.

