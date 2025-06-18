Even the best TVs don't deliver top-end sound quality based on our testing, so even if you've splashed on an OLED it is likely your setup will benefit from a soundbar.

Hence why we'd recommend buyers on a budget that insist on getting a wireless subwoofer with their soundbar check out the current deal running on the LG S70TY, which is on sale for just £228 at Amazon.

This £371 (62 per cent) discount brings the capable, but not perfect, Dolby Atmos soundbar system down to a seriously tempting record-low price.

Offering "balanced sound and a great sense of space" alongside a wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass, you're getting a package that will transform your living room into a home cinema.

LG S70TY: was £599 now £228 at amazon.co.uk A 62% discount from their launch price means you're getting a seriously hefty deal here. We appreciate this isn't the best in class, but for only a little over £200 you're getting a nicely balanced package that is simple to use and creates an easy-listening experience.

The soundbar earned four stars in our LG S70TY review, where we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness.

It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering your living room.

Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical, and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.

Our only word of caution is that the system isn't perfect, hence our four star rating. The unit can struggle with detail, especially around voices.

If you’re after something with a bit more finesse (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.

