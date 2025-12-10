With some serious movie-watching to do over the holidays, you may be thinking it's time to invest in a soundbar to boost your TV's sound to the next level.

Fortunately, there's a really great deal on Sony's flagship Dolby Atmos 'bar. And by really great, we mean the lowest price we have seen.

Now at just £899 at Richer Sounds, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 can be yours for a whopping £500 less than its launch price. Not too shabby for one of the best soundbars on the market.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is one of the best soundbars we have tested – we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 to cement that fact.

While there's stiff competition from non-Sony rivals, namely the Sonos Arc Ultra which right now is actually cheaper, there are many ways in which the Theatre Bar 9 is a better choice.

One such way is the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 input, which many rivals such as the Sonos Arc Ultra lack. Most TVs have only two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and when you plug in your soundbar, you're taking one of those up and leaving just one for your current-gen console or gaming PC.

With the Theatre Bar 9, you're getting a dedicated HDMI 2.1 input and support for 4K/120H, VRR and ALLM – a solid feature for gaming fans.

Beside that, the Theatre Bar 9 is a great soundbar in its own right. It has a sophisticated 13-driver configuration, four front-firing woofers working alongside three standard tweeters and two beam tweeters.

This arrangement is complemented by side-firing speakers on each end and two up-firing drivers, creating Sony's signature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping experience.

All this leads to sound that is exceptionally crisp and precise, and the Atmos-ness of its delivery is hugely impressive for a standalone bar.

In our full review, we say: “The soundbar’s rhythmic and spatial organisation is second to none in this category, with every instrumental and vocal layer afforded space to breathe while clearly maintaining its tether to the whole.”

The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 can handle both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound formats. You can also send music using Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth 5.2 – though Tidal Connect isn't supported.

Ultimately, the Theatre Bar 9 is an exceptional soundbar that should be considered alongside the Sonos Arc Ultra, depending on what you're looking for.

If you own a Sony TV, there is some great synergy between the two that can be explored even further with this excellent deal, just £899 at Richer Sounds.

