Upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers for less, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, and we have a stonking soundbar deal to put before you: the Sony HT-A3000 is down to £377 from its £599 RRP on Amazon.
We reviewed it a couple of years ago and gave it a respectable four stars. Since then we've seen it drop in price time and again – but never as low as this.
So, if you're a budget-conscious buyer who still wants the much-loved Dolby Atmos experience, this could be the deal you've been looking for.
Despite being an entry-level soundbar, the Sony HT-A3000 is far from cheap. But with £222 off, it's significantly more affordable – and a serious steal given the quality. Part of Sony's Dolby Atmos soundbar range, it uses virtualisation technology to create spatial audio without upward-firing drivers. It's a solid mid-range option that delivers decent dynamics and Sony's signature detailed sound, earning a four-star rating when we tested it. But it's now even better value.
The HT-A3000 sat as the entry point to Sony's HT-A soundbar range when it launched in 2023, below the Award-winning HT-A7000 and mid-range HT-A5000.
While it lacks the upward-firing drivers of its pricier siblings, Sony compensates with clever virtualisation technology – S-Force PRO for surround effects and Vertical Sound Engine for overhead sound placement.
The 3.1-channel configuration houses three front-firing drivers plus a dedicated subwoofer in a substantial 95cm chassis.
Our testing found it delivers decent dynamics and room-filling presence, and is particularly effective during action sequences where the built-in subwoofer provides genuine weight to explosions and engine roars.
Connectivity covers the essentials with HDMI eARC, optical, and USB inputs, plus wi-fi enabling Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast streaming.
There's comprehensive format support too, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony's own 360 Reality Audio for compatible streaming services.
The soundbar's performance characteristics align with Sony's house sound – detailed and well-balanced, if occasionally lacking the broad soundstage of premium competitors.
Build quality feels solid with the familiar Sony aesthetic – smooth black plastic with subtle copper accents and a helpful front display showing input status.
While it can't quite match the Atmos performance of the similarly priced Sonos Beam (Gen 2), the A3000 handles the fundamentals well enough to represent a meaningful upgrade over TV speakers.
The combination of decent detail reproduction, solid tonal balance, and Sony's processing technologies, makes it a competent choice for those wanting Dolby Atmos without stretching to premium pricing.
