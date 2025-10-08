The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, and we have a stonking soundbar deal to put before you: the Sony HT-A3000 is down to £377 from its £599 RRP on Amazon.

We reviewed it a couple of years ago and gave it a respectable four stars. Since then we've seen it drop in price time and again – but never as low as this.

So, if you're a budget-conscious buyer who still wants the much-loved Dolby Atmos experience, this could be the deal you've been looking for.

Save 37% Sony HT-A3000: was £599 now £377 at Amazon Despite being an entry-level soundbar, the Sony HT-A3000 is far from cheap. But with £222 off, it's significantly more affordable – and a serious steal given the quality. Part of Sony's Dolby Atmos soundbar range, it uses virtualisation technology to create spatial audio without upward-firing drivers. It's a solid mid-range option that delivers decent dynamics and Sony's signature detailed sound, earning a four-star rating when we tested it. But it's now even better value.

The HT-A3000 sat as the entry point to Sony's HT-A soundbar range when it launched in 2023, below the Award-winning HT-A7000 and mid-range HT-A5000.

While it lacks the upward-firing drivers of its pricier siblings, Sony compensates with clever virtualisation technology – S-Force PRO for surround effects and Vertical Sound Engine for overhead sound placement.

The 3.1-channel configuration houses three front-firing drivers plus a dedicated subwoofer in a substantial 95cm chassis.

Our testing found it delivers decent dynamics and room-filling presence, and is particularly effective during action sequences where the built-in subwoofer provides genuine weight to explosions and engine roars.

Connectivity covers the essentials with HDMI eARC, optical, and USB inputs, plus wi-fi enabling Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast streaming.

There's comprehensive format support too, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Sony's own 360 Reality Audio for compatible streaming services.

The soundbar's performance characteristics align with Sony's house sound – detailed and well-balanced, if occasionally lacking the broad soundstage of premium competitors.

Build quality feels solid with the familiar Sony aesthetic – smooth black plastic with subtle copper accents and a helpful front display showing input status.

While it can't quite match the Atmos performance of the similarly priced Sonos Beam (Gen 2) , the A3000 handles the fundamentals well enough to represent a meaningful upgrade over TV speakers.

The combination of decent detail reproduction, solid tonal balance, and Sony's processing technologies, makes it a competent choice for those wanting Dolby Atmos without stretching to premium pricing.

