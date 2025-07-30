If you have been hunting for a top-notch soundbar system deal that will add much-needed punch to your home cinema setup, this deal is well worth a look.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is available for £965 at Amazon right now, a hefty £734 off its launch price. That's the lowest price we have yet seen on this stunning system.

It greatly impressed during testing, earning a five-star rating for its overall crisp and engaging sound as well as a whole new level of bass performance.

Amazon is saying there is a limited amount of stock available too, so this could be the perfect time to snap it up.

Samsung Q990F: was £1,699 now £965 at Amazon The Samsung Q990F is a step up from its predecessor and, at this price, is well worth your consideration. With engaging sound and an impressive bass performance, this is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is the brand's newest model, following on from its predecessor, the Samsung HW-Q990D. While the older model normally undercuts the Q990F in terms of price, this brilliant deal means we wholeheartedly can recommend the latest system.

The Q990F sees a redesigned subwoofer over the Q990D, with Samsung swapping out the previous generation's knee-height unit for a more compact cube, featuring dual 8-inch opposing drivers.

This new subwoofer design isn't only about saving space, although that's certainly a welcome benefit for many living rooms. We found during testing that this new subwoofer feels “more organic, balanced, and seamlessly integrated into the system as a result” compared with its predecessor. Where an occasionally unfocused low-end and crackle was observed with the Q990D, this is nowhere to be heard with the latest model.

In terms of its Dolby Atmos performance, the Q990F does not disappoint. In our review, we note: “The ‘bubble of sound’ that we look for in any Dolby Atmos system is well and truly present here, and it’s not just the impressively placed height effects that we like.”

We continue: “It’ the way that the soundbar and surrounds are so tonally well matched, while the audio processing ensures that sounds move organically between the channels, that truly seals the deal for us.”

Dynamics are handled well, expertly capturing slow but tense build-ups as well as more sudden dynamic shifts.

In terms of connections, the Q990F offers HDMI eARC and optical ports. These handle audio transmission from your TV, while the additional two HDMI ports serve as passthrough sockets.

Both are rated to the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for up to 4K/120Hz signals, plus HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Wireless connectivity is also stellar, with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer.

At this all-time low price of £965 at Amazon, the HW-Q990F is truly worth your time if you are looking for a premium soundbar system to spice up your home cinema experience.

