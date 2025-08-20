Quick! LG's Dolby Atmos soundbar package drops to an excellent price – but there are 'only 10 left in stock'

Hooking up one of the best soundbars to boost your TV's audio performance can be an expensive investment. But, it doesn't have to be.

Especially when LG's Dolby Atmos soundbar, the LG S70TY, has dropped to just £249 at Amazon.

While that's not the best deal we've ever seen, with it having dropped to £219 for Prime Day, it's still a very nice price for balanced sound in a nifty package.

But, you'll have to be quick. At time of writing, there were 'only 10 left in stock'.

LG S70TY: was £599 now £249 at Amazon The four-star LG S70TY doesn't quite hit the heights of the very best in class, but it's still a well-rounded package that's not only easy to listen to, but easy to live with. And while we noted that "it doesn't blow its price competitors out of the water", a £350 saving most definitely helps LG's Dolby Atmos package become a more alluring soundbar pick.

The LG S70TY delivers easy-going and balanced presentation, a well-integrated subwoofer and is incredibly simple to set up.

And while it may have just missed out on a five-star rating when we tested it, we've always been keen to suggest this 'bar for consideration.

So much so that it sits firmly on our 'also consider' section amongst the best soundbars on the market right now.

The system as a whole has a 3.1.1-channel configuration and can deliver a claimed total power output of 400W. It features six drive units: the left, centre and right channels pack a tweeter and mid/bass unit each, with the central high-frequency unit facing upwards.

Plus, the wireless subwoofer is set up with a simple pairing button that allows it to connect quickly to the 'bar and adds considerable authority to the sound.

And the LG S70TY is well-connected with sockets for power, USB, optical and a pair of HDMIs, one of which is eARC. Plus, there's support for VRR and ALLM, which, if you're a gamer, is excellent news.

Once it's all set up, the soundbar package can be operated via a nifty remote control and the LG ThingQ app to adjust the soundbar's settings.

When it comes to sound, we said: "Right from the off, this soundbar is nicely balanced and creates an easy listening experience."

So, if you're after a soundbar that offers balanced sound and a great sense of space, picking up the LG S70TY for just £249 at Amazon is a pretty excellent deal.

