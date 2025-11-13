If you're on the hunt for an excellent, room-filling soundbar that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, look no further than this unbelievable early Black Friday deal.

For just £349 at Amazon, the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 can be yours at its lowest-ever price, making it a cool £150 off.

While the 'bar doesn't quite achieve a five-star score, lacking the subtlety and detail of some of the best soundbars on the market right now, it's still a mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar package that gets you a lot of kit for your money, and it's one we're happy to recommend.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a 'go big or go home' addition to the brand's lineup, with the hardware of a substantial soundbar and wireless subwoofer – both weightier and less budget-looking than the subwoofers that are usually included in relatively affordable soundbar systems.

From this, you get a 3.1.2-channel system; that means there are three forward-firing channels and two up-firers built into the main soundbar.

All five of the drivers in the soundbar are of Sony’s X-Balanced design. These have an oval shape that Sony says reproduces a fuller range of frequencies than standard circular drivers while reducing distortion.

And fortunately, despite all the kit, it's a doddle to set up. All you have to do is pop the two units wherever you want them, connect your TV to the soundbar (you’ll likely use the HDMI eARC port but optical is also available), power everything up, then open the Bravia Connect app and, once any necessary updates have been applied, you're read for the simple set-up process.

Even after set-up, the supporting app will be your best way to control the soundbar and see what it's up to, or if you'd rather there's a small remote control in the box. It's got smart graphics, clear instructions and an intuitive layout, which make it a pleasure to use.

In the app, you can also choose between different Sony, Dolby and DTS processing for the soundfield. We find Sony’s, which is enabled by default, to be the best here.

Sonically, it doesn't quite reach the heights of some of its main competitors, hence the four-star review, but with much testing and a little fiddling, the sound can be improved.

And, even at its launch price of £499, our expert testers said: "Most notably, the scale, spaciousness and Atmos-ness of the delivery are exceptional for a soundbar system at this price."

For an early Black Friday deal though, you can grab this impressive package for just £349 at Amazon, £100 cheaper than its closest rival, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

