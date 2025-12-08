Considering its low price – even before we talk about any discount – the Sony HT-S2000 manages to deliver on both sound and features. No mean feat when you consider the competition.

As a no-frills Dolby Atmos soundbar, it drops some of the creature comforts to prioritise sound. And because of that, it's incredible value for money – especially as right now it can be yours for just £269 at Amazon.

That's an £80 saving on a product we consider to be one of the best budget soundbars on the market right now.

Save £80 Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £269 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 is a budget Dolby Atmos soundbar that is exceptional value for money. For the price, you get solid dynamics, crisp, clear dialogue and simple plug-and-play functionality. Knock £80 off its already great price and you've got a serious deal.

The Sony HT-S2000 is a soundbar we seriously recommend if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck. And fortunately, while its main focus is on improving the sound that comes from your TV, that's not where the good times end.

This soundbar is the definition of few frills, opting for a straightforward design and feature set, but what it has got to offer is still absolutely plenty.

It's got Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos sound and HDMI eARC, which is hard to find in comparably priced bars. There is also an optical audio option, if your TV doesn't have eARC capabilities.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that one of its main rivals, the Hisense AX5125H gives you physically more for your money with a soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two wireless surrounds, currently discounted to £199.

But if you're after a solo bar that really delivers on sound, the HT-S2000 is where it's at.

It has a 3.1-channel arrangement including a built-in subwoofer and a total power output of 250W, alongside three X Balance speaker units within the bar.

With no upfiring drivers, it achieves Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support via Sony's Vertical Sound Engine psychoacoustic sound processing system.

Praising it in our full review, we say: “We admire a product that knows what it has to offer and doesn’t try to spread itself thin by cramming in superfluous features.

“We’re willing to bet that the Sony HT-S2000 sounds better than your TV’s built-in speakers, which is the exact goal that Sony has aimed for here.”

So, level up your TV and your soundbar game without breaking the bank with the Sony HT-S2000 for just £269 at Amazon.

