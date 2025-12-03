The Hisense AX5125H is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award winners, praised for being the best soundbar under £500.

And right now, this true diamond in the rough, offering stellar audio and quality for surprisingly little money just got even more affordable.

For just £199 at Richer Sounds, it's not quite the lowest price we've seen it, dropping briefly to £189 on Amazon during the recent Black Friday sales, but for a tenner more it's still an excellent deal.

So, if you've found yourself in the market for a complete Dolby Atmos (and DTS:X) system in a box that'll cost you less than most solo soundbars, you're in for a treat.

The Hisense AX5125H has prompted us to ask questions like, is this the home cinema bargain of the year? And so, you'll probably be unsurprised to hear that we are massive fans of this Dolby Atmos soundbar system.

An Award winner and one of the best soundbars on the market right now, the Hisense AX5125H is an immersive, cinematic system at a budget price.

But, what do you get for your money? Well, quite a lot actually. It's a Hisense package that includes not only a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, but a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surrounds along with it.

Then there's support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, easy set-up and operation, several audio presets to choose from and two surround modes, Pure Surround and Surround Pro to round off your listening experience.

And, while many owners will simply connect their TV to the Hisense AX5125H via HDMI eARC/ARC and be done with it, those with external sources (particularly those with lots of them) will be pleased to see that the soundbar also has a dedicated HDMI input. For gamers though, it's limited to 60Hz.

Given the price and the fact the surrounds that come as part of the package are dinky, our expert testers didn't have high hopes for the AX5125H's sonic ability, but they were immediately struck by how cohesive and enveloping the presentation is.

This led them to say in their full review: "The subwoofer is really rather impressive, given the system cost. It's capable of going very loud and very deep, and while it of course lacks the sophistication of a good, standalone sub, it's not the woolly, monotonal blunt instrument that one would expect at this level."

So, if you're in the market for a full soundbar system but can't stretch your budget to the much pricier Samsung HW-Q990F, this is a great option to upgrade your TV's sound and will only cost you £199 at Richer Sounds.

