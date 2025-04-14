Less than a week after we spotted a solid saving on JBL's budget Dolby Atmos soundbar, the unit's price has fallen even further.

Specifically, Richer Sounds has dropped the price by a further £10, which means you can now pick up the impressive JBL Bar 300 for the small sum of only £229.

That's a decent £100 saving on its £330 launch price and one we are happy to recommend to any home cinema fan on a budget. For the money, you'll get a feature-rich soundbar complete with Dolby Atmos support.

We gave the JBL Bar 300 a solid four-star rating when we reviewed it., listing it as a one of the best value Dolby Atmos soundbars available at the time– and that was when we tested it at £330.

It delivers clear and crisp dialogue, an impressive low end and a great feature set, even if it was slightly bright at times and not as musical as the best.

But it's absolutely full of features and comes with Dolby Atmos as well as a strong set of streaming options, which is great for such a low price.

As we said in our full review: "The Bar 300 packs Dolby Atmos, an automatic calibration system and streaming smarts into a price that undercuts rivals that cost considerably more. The bottom line is that it will very likely be an improvement on your TV’s built-in speakers."

And though its greatest competitor, the Sony HT-S2000 is currently down to £269, the JBL Bar 300 beats it on price with this deal. Get it now at Richer Sounds.

