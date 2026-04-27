Dolby Atmos is still the big buzzword in the home cinema sound market – and for good reason, as it's tough to beat the experience of being enveloped in a dome of sound while watching a movie.

So if, like me, a multi-speaker system is not a possibility, the hunt is on then for a decent soundbar that balances the Atmos effect with a suitable price.

I've been eyeing up Dolby Atmos soundbars for a while, and I've come across a wallet-friendly winner: the Sony HT-A3000 for £329 at Amazon.

Our expert testing team have put more than a few Dolby Atmos soundbars through their paces over the years, and were mightily impressed with the Sony HT-A3000.

To achieve a more affordable price, Sony uses clever virtualisation technology rather than upward-firing drivers to achieve Dolby Atmos – namely S-Force PRO for surround effects and Vertical Sound Engine for overhead sound placement, which we promptly put to the test.

"Moving onto something a bit louder and more action-packed, The Batman’s Batmobile chase scene to be exact, we get to see the Sony let loose somewhat. Its muscular sound does a good job of conveying the Batmobile’s snarling engine, and the directionality of the sound as the cars make sharp turns and swerve across the motorway is effective," our Sony HT-A3000 review reads.

"Here is where the bar feels most open and has the most room-filling presence, with the built-in subwoofer doing some heavy lifting with those lower frequencies."

Dolby Atmos is far from the only format on offer, however – the bar boasts DTS:X, and Sony's own 360 Reality Audio for compatible streaming services.

There are also multiple connectivity options in the form of HDMI eARC, optical and USB inputs, plus wi-fi enabling Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast streaming.

With a solid build quality too, the HT-A3000 matches the usual performance characteristics of Sony's house sound – decent detail reproduction, solid tonal balance and Sony's processing technologies, now with £171 off at Amazon.

If you're open to spending a bit more, I've also had my eye on the soundbars below, which we've also tested and recommended for their Atmos abilities: