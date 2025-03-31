Quick! An LG OLED is available for less than £500 right now

Pigs have flown and you can now bag yourself an LG OLED TV for less than £500 on Amazon.

The Amazon offer means you can get the LG B4 for only £493. The original price was £899, so you're making a substantial saving of £406.

This is a TV that is regularly discounted, but not usually by this much. So for those wanting to take advantage of this deal, we recommend moving quickly.

LG OLED48B4: was £899 now £493 at Amazon LG's B-series OLED range is known for performance and value. The 48-inch version of the B4 model is perfect for those with smaller living rooms or gamers who want an OLED monitor with all the trimmings that fits on a desk. A limited-time deal that won't last for ever. We recommend taking a look now. Looking for a larger size? All other sizes of the B4 model are also discounted at Amazon.

We haven't reviewed the B4, but based on our experience with 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we are happy to flag this deal.

The fact an OLED has dropped in price so much is impressive and means this deal must be worth considering.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat.

You can expect perfect black levels thanks to the OLED panel technology and, while this isn't one of LG's brighter OLED Evo panels, LG promises that it will "shine with lifelike colours".

At a technical level the TV is also solid, and will meet most buyers' needs.

First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features.

This includes the ability to tweak the settings intelligently to suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Gaming performance also gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous-generation model.

Those HDMIs can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to adapt settings quickly and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, though based on our experience with other LG OLEDs' in-built speakers, we suggest budgeting for a soundbar to go with your new TV.

Even the latest LG C5 we tested only weeks ago offers at best middling audio, and this is likely also to be the case with the B4.

Thankfully the inclusion of an HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems means it is quick and easy to add a Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar.

And, while 48 inches might be stretching the limits of desktop display sizes, you can certainly get away with it being a monitor-style display if you have a sturdy and spacious desk.

For smaller living rooms 48-inches should also be just about big enough for immersive viewing; those with larger rooms would probably be better off going up a size or two and investing in a 55- or 65-inch set.

