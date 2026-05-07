Want to level up to a home cinema? This Epson projector delivers movie magic – and is at its lowest ever price

TVs are certainly getting bigger – and better – so the difference between the classic telly and projectors is getting smaller every year.

But if you're looking to create a fully dedicated home cinema, it's hard to beat the huge screen sizes, flexibility and immersive experience of a projector.

And one of our favourite projectors is now on offer – the Epson EH-LS9000 is now £2699 at Sevenoaks.

That's the lowest price we've seen so far, on a projector that was already great value and the best of its kind for its launch price.

Epson's 4K projector is superb, and offers picture quality that won't be beaten at this price.

Bear in mind that this is a dedicated home cinema projector, designed to be used in a dark room. Stick to this rule and you'll be rewarded with a cinematic and punchy picture.

"We’re instantly struck by the sharpness and detail of the image," our Epson EH-LS9000 review reads. "There’s an awesome solidity and depth to the picture, which is particularly impressive at the 100-inch scale of our screen, and you almost feel as if you could reach into the image and poke the little figures in the distance."

Even tricky panning shots are handled with a suitable mix of naturalism and smoothness, and colours are both vivid and natural with excellent shading. We did note that we would like better black depth in the darkest images, but this is still a brilliant cinematic image overall.

The Epson EH-LS9000 also impresses with its HDR support, boasting the dynamic HDR10+ format as well as HDR10 and HLG formats. The extra scene-by-scene information of HDR10+ should result in precise, vivid, and detailed images.

The EH-LS9000 is also a very appealing gaming projector, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets which can handle 4K/120Hz signals. Testing with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 resulted in a silky-smooth and responsive gameplay experience.

As with most home cinema projectors, there are no built-in speakers, so make sure to budget for one of the best sound systems.

As our expert review team concluded: “A slight lack of black depth aside, the Epson EH-LS9000 is an exceptional home cinema projector that redefines performance expectations at this level.” Anyone looking for a projector at this price level should consider the EH-LS9000 – especially now you can save £300 at Sevenoaks.

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