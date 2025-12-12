If you're looking for a projector to upgrade your home cinema system, choosing an ultra-short-throw model can be a great decision. After all, they are ideal if you are short on space, as they can project a large image when positioned inches away from your projector screen.

And we have spotted a big discount on one of the best UST models on the market right now. The Award-winning Hisense PL2 projector received a five-star rating from us when we had it in our test room, impressing with its balanced picture and excellent feature offerings.

It's currently available at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision for £1199, chopping a whole £800 off its original price. That's not the lowest price we have seen it drop to (Black Friday saw the model's cost fall to £959), but this is still a brilliant saving on such a top-performing model.

To get this discount, you will need to apply the code GDHI200 at checkout.

Hisense PL2 was £1999 now £1199 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

Delivering a balanced picture and good dark detail, it doesn't get much better than the PL2. Now with a whopping discount, you can own this five-star ultra-short throw projector for £800 less than its launch price.

Read the full Hisense PL2 review

But what makes this model worth your consideration? First off, it offers a balanced picture performance, especially when it comes to portraying natural-looking colours and solid dark detail levels.

We say in our review while watching Dune: Part Two: "The additional brightness gives explosions and the desert sand noticeably more impact and vibrancy compared with [its predecessor] the PL1, which was best in class at this price less than a year ago."

The Hisense PL2's Dolby Atmos sound performance isn't quite as impressive as its picture, but the eARC socket makes it a prime candidate to be paired with a separate sound system.

The ultra-short-throw model offers an up to 150-inch image via a single laser light system that's capable of reaching 2700 lumens. This makes it an ideal TV replacement, as using the PL2 shouldn't be troubled by the intrusion of ambient light.

Furthermore, it includes the Vidaa operating system, meaning support for a wide range of international and domestic streaming apps, including the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, is built in.

You'll also find HDR support in the form of HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

If you're aiming for a cinematic experience at a scale that exceeds any of the currently available best TVs, then the Hisense PL2 is worth considering, especially at this low price.

