Native 4K laser projectors often cost an eye-wateringly high sum. Take the Bravia Projector 9, for example. This is the absolute bee's knees, but it costs a whopping £27,599.

If you've recovered from the shock of that, let me loop you into a fantastic deal on a step-down model. The Sony VPL-XW5000ES has plummeted to £3999 (was £5999).

That's not cheap, of course, but at this price it's much easier on the bank balance. It also performs excellently, achieving a coveted five stars and four Product of the Year Awards since we tested it in 2022.

This is the most affordable native 4K projector on the market, and if that's what you're looking for, this is the deal for you.

Save £2,000 Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector: was £5,999 now £3,999 at Richer Sounds We appreciate this is still a lot of money, but if you want an Award-winning five-star native 4K projector, then it has to be this one. Winning the Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years, the VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector delivers on every single front. Get it now for a third off.

You can get cheaper 4K projectors, but none that boasts the VPL-XW5000ES's native 4K resolution and laser lighting.

Typically, all but the very premium (five-figure) 4K projectors apply ‘pixel shifting’ or ‘double flashing’ technology to native Full HD chipsets to create a 4K resolution (or a 4K effect) – but like Sony's higher-priced models, the 5000ES actually carries a real 4K 3840x2160 pixel count on its 0.61-inch SXRD imaging chips.

And the image it creates is spectacular. Our in-house testing experts say in our VPL-XW5000ES review that it “redefines projector expectations at its price”.

It earns its stripes over cheaper ‘4K’ laser projection rivals with its phenomenal sharpness, excellent black levels that are deep, rich and neutrally toned, and beautifully balanced, exceptionally nuanced and bold but controlled colours across the board. Its motion handling and upscaling are also superb.

There are a couple of downsides: there is no support for either of the HDR10+ or Dolby Vision advanced HDR systems, which isn't common in the projector world to be fair but is desirable; and the two HDMI connections do support 120Hz for gaming but not at 4K, only 1080p.

Otherwise, we have very few complaints. This is a highly desirable projector – and is priced as such, of course. That outlay is a touch more palatable now, though, thanks to this discount.

At £3999 at Richer Sounds, it is incredible value for anyone looking to start or upgrade their home cinema. The best part is that you don't need to do anything to unlock this discount, as the saving is automatically applied once you check out with this

