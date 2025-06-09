Samsung's cute but practical projector crashes to its lowest-ever price

If you're looking for a projector that offers something a little different, Samsung's The Freestyle is a seriously great option. Cute but practical, this LED-based projector isn't what you might usually expect, a fact that led us to say it "genuinely breaks the mould".

And it also breaks the belief that you have to spend a huge amount to secure a projector of this quality – especially with it dropping to its lowest-ever price of just £389 at Richer Sounds.

You don't have to do anything crazy to secure this deal either. Just a quick sign-up to the VIP Club, which is totally free and takes seconds.

When we first got our hands on this projector, it would have set you back £999. Now, there's more than £600 off – and that's a deal we can't help but recommend.

Samsung The Freestyle was £999 now £389 at Richer Sounds (save £610)

The Freestyle will bring bright, sharp and colourful pictures to your projector setup and does so all while taking on the shape of a large can of baked beans. It's a seriously unique model from Samsung sure to impress home cinema fans with decent sound and an impressive feature set. Also available at Peter Tyson

When it comes to The Freestyle we were immediately impressed that, despite its unpromising size, it can throw up an image of up to 100 inches.

And it's thanks to this screen-size potential that it can play its part in so many home scenarios and locations. Better yet, to go with it, it has impressive auto keystone and autofocus systems that will project a picture that is sure to delight home cinema fans.

It has built-in wi-fi and runs the same Tizen-based system used in Samsung's TV line-up. This means you get access to popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more.

The Freestyle also carries a native 1080p resolution and, surprisingly, is able to support HDR playback in the HDR10 and HLG flavours.

And, when it's all fired up, we found the projector's image to be bright, sharp and colourful.

It even has the ability to become cable-free, with an optional battery pack (sold separately) opening up the option to move it from room to room with no annoying power cable following you around.

We haven't reviewed the newer 2023 version that is currently on the market, but it looks to be very similar to the original model with the addition of a couple of features such as the Samsung Gaming Hub and ability to combine two projectors to create a larger, 21:9 image.

As we say in our review of the original: “The Freestyle can be a surprisingly joyous device to live with and own.” And now it can be yours for just £389 at Richer Sounds, hugely reduced from its £999 price tag when we first tested it.

