For those looking for a way to get a big screen experience without the often eye-popping cost of a super-sized TV or having to accommodate the extra space, projectors can be a great option.

After all, many models on the market boast easily movable designs as well as costing much less than a large TV. And few projectors fit the bill better than the Hisense M2 Pro, a five-star coffee table model that snagged a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

If that wasn't already intriguing, the 4K projector is at a great discount right now. You can pick it up for £899 at Marks Electrical, chopping £400 off its original price.

It's not quite the lowest price we have seen on the five-star model, but it is still an excellent saving on such a high-performing projector.

The five-star Hisense M2 Pro is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, impressing us with its small size yet big performance. It is easy to set up, boasting a sharp and consistent picture which makes this one of the best coffee table projectors on the market.

Read the Hisense M2 Pro review

But why did we rate the Hisense M2 Pro so highly? First off, it offers a sharp, consistent picture that is hard to beat at this price.

After switching from the default settings to the more natural-looking Filmmaker mode, we say in our review that it delivers a "consistent performance that never pushes beyond the M2 Pro’s capabilities, which makes for a nicely immersive and more mature home cinema experience than we had expected."

Brightness levels are impressive too, with a claimed peak of 1300 lumens. This is 300 lumens higher than its direct rival, the Epson EF-72, which peaks at 1000 lumens.

We put the projector's brightness performance to the test with Pan (a go-to stress test disc due to the film’s atypically high 4000 nits mastering), and the Hisense does an excellent job, with highlights in a blob of water in the sky retaining a pleasing range of colours and every ripple looking sharp.

The Hisense model comes with two 10W speakers built-in, which produce a surprising amount of sound volume for such a small package. Voices are clear, and there is a decent dynamic range from the twin speakers. When the sound is pushed, however, there is a certain level of distortion that leads us to recommend a separate sound system if your budget can stretch.

Feature-wise, it's packed with impressive specs such as the use of Hisense's Trichoma Laser technology, which the brand claims can improve picture quality using three individual lasers to create the red, green and blue parts of the image.

HDR support is also onboard, with the M2 Pro working with all four of the currently available formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You'll also find support for all the usual suspects on the streaming market, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

With a weight of just 3.9kg, the Hisense M2 Pro is easy to move around your home. Plus, it features a hinged stand that makes it simple to adjust the angle of the image.

All-in-all, the M2 Pro is one of the best coffee table projectors on the market, offering solid picture quality, excellent app support and a wonderfully easy set-up process. And at £400 off at Marks Electrical for this dinky 4K model, it's one we seriously recommend.

