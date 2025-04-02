Get home cinema ready with 10 per cent off one of our favourite five-star projectors

If you're looking to turn a room in your home into a home cinema, then you will need one of the best projectors out there. You'll want 4K, amazing clarity, and a whole lot of brightness.

One of the products that can make all the magic come true is the Hisense PX3 Pro 4K laser cinema projector. And, fortunately, it is on sale at Sevenoaks for only £2249. Take advantage of this incredible deal by using voucher code 'GDHI10'.

When we reviewed it, we found this UST projector is awesome for films and games, which makes it as versatile as they come.

The Hisense PX3 Pro is the latest ultra short throw projector (UST) from tech giant Hisense. Its ‘designed for Xbox Series’ certification means it works particularly nicely with Microsoft's current consoles..

And during testing we found the PX3 Pro is a big upgrade on Hisense’s previous UST offerings and fantastic for watching movies as well as blasting demons in Doom.

The best results for us are achieved by using the PX3’s HDR Standard setting, with the Adaptive Contrast level set to Medium, Dynamic Tone Mapping on, all motion smoothing settings completely off and the Colour Profile set to Warm 2. Unfortunately, sub-par results were reported in both standard and filmmaker modes.

Light control is pretty impressive, with the picture looking wonderfully three-dimensional. The only minor issue is that with all motion-handling switched off, some particularly fast movements feel slightly jagged.

The inbuilt, Dolby Atmos-ready speaker system is fine but nowhere near as good as the performance you'd get from one of the best soundbars, let alone a speaker package.

If you really want the full home cinema package, then you might want to factor buying one of these into your budget.

The Hisense PX3 Pro is an excellent projector and worthy of the £2499 price tag. With 10 per cent off at both Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, this is a whole lot of projector at a more affordable price.

