Loewe's latest luxury TV features actual lava in its construction
Thankfully it's cooled
With the same features, the same screens and even a focus on increased brightness, most new TVs could be accused of being a bit samey. Well not this one – how many goggleboxes do you know that feature cooled lava in their back panel?
That's the sell of the Loewe stellar alu black + lava. So why does it use 60 micrometres of volcanic powder?
There has been a push towards using natural materials in TV production to minimise the environmental impact, and this seems to be taking it to the nth degree. According to Loewe, "cooled lava is one of the most abundant and powerful natural materials in the world" and has been chosen for its "superior strength, anti-corrosive properties, longevity and heat resistance."
Loewe says it also provides sound insulation and vibration dampening. (We'll have to take Loewe's word for this. We're What Hi-Fi?, not What Mineral?)
Volcanic matter aside, the TV has a built-in 80W soundbar and can come with a motorised floor stand or be wall-mounted.
The OLED screen is made by Loewe, unlike a lot of other manufacturers who get theirs from LG Display. It comes in sizes ranging from 42 inches to 65 and runs Samsung's Tizen OS operating system.
Its four HDMI 2.1 ports will please gamers with multiple machines and/or a separate sound system, as it will mean less port switching. And its 144Hz VRR will mean it can keep pace with the highest-end PCs.
Obviously it's not cheap. It will go on sale at the end of February from Harrods or direct from Loewe for the below prices (international pricing is TBC).
- 42in: £3299
- 48in: £3799
- 55in: £4299
- 65in: £5999
That's a lot more than you're likely to pay for the equivalent size of LG C5. But lava.
