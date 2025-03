LG's feature-packed budget OLED drops to a new, even lower price – and we can't believe how cheap it is

LG's cheapest OLED TV from its 2024 range has steadily dropped in price over the last few weeks, and we're astounded by its affordability. OLED TVs aren't often this accessible, and while this is the brand's entry-level model, you're still getting a lot for your money.

According to LG's official online store, this TV launched at £899, but this deal at Amazon knocks it down to a new lowest price of £569 – that's £360 off the original price. That's a bargain price for a TV with this feature set, and it certainly undercuts almost all of the other OLED TVs on the market currently.

LG OLED48B4 was £899 now £569 at Amazon (save £360)

LG's B-series OLED range has paired performance and value for a long time, however, the B4 is the first time you can buy it in a 48-inch screen size. It's perfect for those with smaller living rooms, or gamers who want an OLED monitor with all the trimmings that fits on a desk.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4, however, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we have it on good authority that this B4 should impress. LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED lineup, and the B4 is (on paper) no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat. You can expect perfect black levels thanks to the OLED panel technology and, while this isn't one of LG's brighter OLED Evo panels, LG promises that it will "shine with lifelike colours".

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features. This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Gaming performance also gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model. They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and promised four years of software updates. You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

And, while 48 inches might be stretching the limits of desktop display sizes, you can certainly get away with it being a monitor-style display if you have a sturdy and spacious desk.

Amazon's deal that drops the B4's price to £589 is a seriously tempting offer; don't hesitate if you're after a compact OLED at a bargain price.

MORE:

Read our full LG OLED48C4 review

As well as our LG B3 OLED review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs