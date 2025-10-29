It may be another month until Black Friday, but that hasn't stopped a few early deals from popping out of the woodwork.

Case in point is a sneaky price drop on the 65-inch LG G5. LG's 2025 OLED flagship is down to £2,049 at Marks Electrical, a whopping saving of £1,250 from the launch price.

The catch? This price is only available to Marks+ Members. Unlike other loyalty schemes, Marks+ requires a £19.99 payment to join. Full details here.

Even with this hidden payment included this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch model, so it is well worth considering. There are several other perks included in the Marks+ membership, such as free recycling and a Tastecard, so be sure to get your money's worth if you take up this deal.

Five Stars Save 38% (£1,250) LG G5: was £3,299 now £2,049 at Marks Electrical As the first TV with Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology, the LG G5 boasts a generational leap in performance. With a comprehensive gaming package and an intuitive WebOS 25 smart platform included, the LG G5 gets a wholehearted recommendation from us.

The LG G5 is the first TV with Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, which stacks four OLED layers together in order to boost brightness and colour volume.

We were suitably impressed by the new display technology, citing it as a generational leap in our LG G5 review.

It's one of the most dazzling TVs we've ever reviewed, with enhanced brightness even for an OLED. As our review states: "This TV is capable of delivering a truly exceptional picture, with bold highlights, rich colours and crisp details."

As with most LG TVs, the G5 is a gamer's dream, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, support for ALLM and VRR, and even a Dolby Vision gaming mode.

We're also big fans of the WebOS 25 smart platform, which includes (wait for it) Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4, as well as a built-in Xbox app for game streaming. Phew.

Our biggest gripe is with the audio, which, like many LG TVs, is merely fine. However if you've got a capable soundbar or surround sound setup – or can budget for one – this won't be an issue.

For those with deep enough pockets, we highly recommend the LG G5. It boasts a superb picture, top-notch gaming features and a user-friendly operating system.

If you're happy to pay the £19.99 subscription fee, then you can get the LG G5 for £2,049 at Marks Electrical.

