The Amazon Spring Sale hasn't thrown up too many major home cinema surprises so far, but I've spotted one deal I don't think you can ignore.

If you're big into movies and want to upgrade from a budget AVR, or you're thinking of building a system from scratch, then the Sony TA-AN1000 should already be on your shopping list.

If it isn't, then maybe this £300 saving over at Amazon might convince you to take a closer look.

We originally tested the five-star AV receiver at £999, and it's been hovering around £799 in recent months. We did see it drop down to £699 during the Black Friday sales last year, and we've been wondering when it might return to this ridiculously low price. And now it has.

You can also grab the same deal at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

Best Sony TA-AN1000 deal

So, why do we recommend this Sony so highly? The TA-AN1000 is a fantastic and flexible machine with seven channels of amplification. It can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or a 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

HDMI connectivity is all there, and includes twin outputs with eARC and six inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats, plus it also plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It's similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, plus there's wireless playback for music via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

Sonos users can even integrate their multiroom setup, thanks to the amp's Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance? In our Sony TA-AN1000 review, we couldn't be more impressed with its abilities, saying "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We noted how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praised the Sony for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set combine with a sonic performance that makes it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amp at this level, then we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer at its full asking price – but now, with £300 off once again? It has to be considered a home cinema bargain.

