When it comes to the best AV receivers, there's a clear favourite here at the hallowed halls of What Hi-Fi?.

The Sony TA-AN1000 not only received five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award, but has consistently won the prestigious Product of the Year Award every year since its release.

Despite its strong pedigree, the AV amplifier is no stranger to a generous discount – the price tanked on Black Friday and has held firm for the January sales, so you can still get the Sony TA-AN1000 for £649 at Sevenoaks.

We thought the AN1000 was a fantastic proposition at its test price of £999, so with £350 off this is a deal worth shouting from the rooftops!

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Amazon Sony's AV amp reminded us why we liked AV amps so much, with a spacious presentation, precise and detailed sound, and impressive dynamics. We already highly recommended the Sony TA-AN1000 at £999, so £350 off is great value.

As a combination of fantastic sound, solid features, ease of use and an affordable price, the Sony TA-AN1000 is an excellent all-around package.

During testing, we found the AN1000 to be a seriously talented performer in all the key areas we look for.

It's effective at delivering large, bold, dynamic shifts with immediacy and impact, without losing sight of subtler details.

As our Sony TA-AN1000 review reads: "Its crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance, and it elevates every movie and song we throw at it."

Sony's Sound Field feature is also included, which aims to create a bubble of sound around and above you without the need for additional speakers. We found it did make the soundstage bigger and more immersive, but at the expense of some focus, so this will come down to personal preference.

Format support is extensive: Dolby Atmos is on board, of course, alongside DTS:X and Dolby Vision HDR.

The six HDMI inputs should be plenty for most people, particularly with three of them at the HDMI 2.1 standard for 4K/120Hz signals.

Wireless streaming options are also extensive, with the likes of Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect all included. All of which is easy to use, including the microphone-assisted setup process.

We could go on all day about what we love about the Sony TA-AN1000, but you can see for yourself now that £350 has been slashed off at Sevenoaks.

MORE:

Also consider the Denon AVR-X2800H

Here are the best AV receivers you can buy right now

How to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound