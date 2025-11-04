Black Friday is upon us once again, and there's a steady stream of home cinema savings trickling in before the main event kicks off towards the end of November.

Savings can already be found on a wide array of home cinema gear, but there's a specific deal that we think is worth springing for if you require a new home cinema amplifier.

That's right, the Sony TA-AN1000 is down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it drop to, with £350 off at Peter Tyson. There's an immediate saving of £300; however, a further £50 is slashed from the price when you reach checkout – who doesn't love a double discount?

We've checked Amazon, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks Sound & Vision and various other retailers, and nowhere is matching or undercutting Peter Tyson's price. So if you're thinking about picking this amplifier up, make sure you snag this exact deal.

Save £350 Sony TA-AN1000: was £999 now £649 at Peter Tyson We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving a little more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

If you're shopping for an AVR and haven't considered the Sony TA-AN1000, then now is the time to change that. It's an amplifier that packs fantastic sound and excellent features into an easy-to-use and, generally speaking, pretty affordable package.

We awarded it five stars and bestowed it with the Product of the Year title not once, but twice, which should affirm exactly how we feel about it. It's also just secured a third year on our prestigious Awards list, which should serve as a testament to how great we think it is.

But in case you still want to know more, we'll run through exactly why we think it's so good.

As you'd hope, the TA-AN1000 excels at delivering proper cinematic sound, with an open, detailed and dynamic performance that blew our socks off when we reviewed it back in 2023.

It's effective at delivering large, bold, dynamic shifts with immediacy and impact, though its energetic characteristics don't come at the expense of subtler details.

Sony's Sound Field feature, which can also be found on its soundbars, is also featured. It opens up the sound to create a much bigger and immersive experience, but it does sacrifice some focus in the process. We certainly still think it has a place, but it will be up to you whether it's better switched on or off.

Features-wise, the Sony impresses yet again. Dolby Atmos is, of course, supported alongside DTS:X and Sony's 360 Degree Reality Audio, as is Dolby Vision HDR.

There are six HDMI inputs in total, three of which are the HDMI 2.1 standard, which can handle up to 4K/120Hz signals.

Pair that with an easy microphone-assisted setup process with an on-screen settings menu and a long list of wireless streaming options (including Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect), and it's hard to argue that the Sony is anything less than feature-packed and user-friendly.

With £350 slashed from the price, this deal undercuts the likes of Amazon and Richer Sounds, so don't hesitate if you're eyeing up this Award-winning amp.

