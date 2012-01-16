Trending

Thinksound ts02 review

Sound quality is skewed by an over-enthusiastic treble response Tested at £50

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Comfortable buds, but sound is skewed by over-enthusiastic treble response

For

  • Comfortable, solid low frequencies

Against

  • Unruly treble

Wood and metal is a nice combination, and the ‘green’ philosophy will earn Brownie points with the eco-community, but we’re not so keen on the Thinksound ts02s’ cable.

It tangles too readily and transmits noise too easily. The fit is comfortable, though.

They produce solid low frequencies with a degree of detail and tonal variance. These are complemented by one of the more explicit and revealing midranges we've heard.

Integration and separation are good too, as are dynamics. The top of the frequency range is unruly, though, with a tendency to bite at anything more than modest volumes.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.thinksound.com
Brand Namethinksound
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerTimbre Sound, LLC
Manufacturer Part Numberts02-slvchry
Product NameThinksound ts02
Product Modelts02

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size8 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate9.5 g
ColourSilver Cherry

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone