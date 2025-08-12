Not sure which movie or TV episode to switch on tonight? After all, there is so much choice out there even on one streaming service, let alone when you factor in multiple, or your growing collection of physical media.

Well, let us narrow it down for you. If you have a Netflix subscription, these could be the perfect films and TV shows to add to your watch-list.

From teenage werewolves to Korean horror, there's something for even the pickiest of film-lovers in here.

Wednesday

Wednesday Addams | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re a fan of the macabre, are craving a Tim Burton fix or are just keen to see a re-imagining of one of the most famous fictional families, Wednesday has a lot to offer.

This is Burton’s take on the stone-faced teenager Wednesday from the Addams family, but now it's her chance to take centre-stage.

Played brilliantly by Jenna Ortega, Wednesday is enrolled in Nevermore Academy – a high school that caters to Outcasts. These are teenagers with special abilities; think telekinesis and shapeshifting.

Wednesday’s own psychic powers lead her to uncover a string of mysterious happenings at the school, that may or may not be connected to a handful of gruesome murders going on.

With Tim Burton directing half of the first season and acting as executive producer for the rest, it's unsurprising that the show is filled with other-worldly creatures, kooky characters and (at times) ridiculous plot twists.

The creators are not afraid to lean into the silliness of the concept, with Wednesday’s monotone dialogue containing some chuckle-worthy wordplay and each episode’s title offering some sort of pun on the word ‘woe.’ A personal favourite has to be “Quid Pro Woe”, but each to their own.

Half of the second season has been released as well, with the next batch of episodes coming on 3 September. I'll remain in spoiler-free territory, but this series is just as gripping as the first.

Both series are available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, with 4K resolution on offer as well.

Stream Wednesday on Netflix

Parasite

We can all probably remember the year Bong Joon Ho's Parasite absolutely swept the Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win the prize for Best Picture.

And what better way to relive the only good part of 2020 than by watching the global phenomenon this week?

If you somehow missed it, Parasite follows the Kim family who are struggling with money and are stuck in a semi-basement flat in Seoul that is falling apart.

So, when son Ki-woo encourages his sister Ki-jung (played by Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam respectively) to work as an art therapist for the wealthy Park family, it seems like the perfect opportunity. Thus begins a deceitful web of lies that leads to the whole Kim family working for their rich counterparts.

It's difficult to put Parasite into a single category, with elements of horror, comedy, drama and thriller all at play and expertly woven together by Joon Ho. But clearly this refusal to be pigeon-holed paid off, with the film receiving 99 per cent on the Tomatometer of Rotten Tomatoes and 90 per cent on the Popcornometer.

It is available on Netflix in 4K, but it's worth saying there is no Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision available.

Stream Parasite on Netflix

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer | New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Any regular readers of What Hi-Fi?, especially our TV and AV reviews, will likely have spotted that we have some personal favourites when it comes to what we watch when testing out the tech.

Blade Runner 2049, Civil War and Mad Max: Fury Road have all made countless appearances. But Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is also a regular test disc, boasting jaw-dropping cinematography and a gripping plot to boot.

Based on the true story of how the US's first atomic bombs were developed, the film follows J Robert Oppenheimer (portrayed by Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy) from his university days to the creation of the bomb that would ultimately end World War Two.

Nolan's intricate cinematography and Ludwig Göransson's moving score make for an incredibly compelling watch. Its use of rich colours and immersive sound performance is the main reason why it is such a hit in our test room, too, as we find ourselves coming back time and time again.

Oppenheimer also snagged its share of Academy Awards, with the prize for Best Picture among those under its belt. Movie-goers rated it highly too, with a Popcornmeter rating of 91 per cent.

Stream Oppenheimer on Netflix

