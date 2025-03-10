'Laser rot' has rendered millions of Warner Bros DVDs unplayable – but you may be able to have them replaced

Discs are most often seen as the best way to keep your favourite movies safe from the perils of streaming and licensing changes. We at What Hi-Fi? are certainly big fans of physical media as it tends to also produce better quality content, and some of those limited edition covers look pretty snazzy.

Unlucky for some, though, a number of DVD titles from Warner Bros. released between 2006 and 2008 are unplayable because of laser rot, which is when the layers of the disc break down.

All DVDs have an expiry date, but they should be able to last over 30 years when properly stored. There is no way to reverse the effects of the rot, so the discs are sadly a lost cause.

It’s not all bad news, though. Warner Bros responded to JoBlo’s original expose about the faulty discs and says its Home Video department will offer replacements where possible.

It tells JoBlo that it is “aware of potential issues affecting select DVD titles manufactured between 2006 –2008” and is “actively working with consumers to replace defective discs.”

Warner Bros. says that some of the affected titles are no longer in print or the rights have expired, but it has offered an exchange “for a title of like-value.”

There are hundreds of discs on the list, including Hairspray, 2001: A Space Odyssey-Stanley Kubrick Director’s Series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Superman II.

Warner Bros says you can contact whv@wbd.com if you have been affected by the issue.

