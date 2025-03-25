You can save on the five-star Echo Dot in the Amazon Spring sale – but read this before you do

News
By published

If you really can't wait, there's a discount right now on Amazon's smallest Alexa speaker

Amazon Echo Dot on a wooden table
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Echo Dot (5th Generation) smart speaker is now available for £45 on Amazon, down from its regular price of £55, thanks to Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

The current discount makes for a solid £10 saving which, while not the lowest price we've seen – it dropped to a remarkable £22 during the November Black Friday sales – is still the best price we've spotted in the past three months.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £45 (save £10) Five starsRead our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £45 (save £10)
The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver. Five stars
Read our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review

View Deal

And that's the slight catch. At £45, the latest generation Echo Dot represents solid value but if you’re not in a rush, we’d consider waiting until Black Friday in November, for likely (though never guaranteed) deeper discounts.

In our review, we awarded the Echo Dot a full five stars for sound, praising its impressively expansive audio performance (for its size), which delivers clear vocals, deep bass and vibrant sound, courtesy of its single 44mm front-firing speaker – 4mm larger than the previous generation's driver.

When we put the diminutive speaker through its paces, we were pleasantly surprised by its sonic capabilities.

Playing Greta Van Fleet's operatic ballad Meeting The Master revealed impressive dynamics, range and a balanced overall presentation – a remarkable achievement for such a compact and affordable smart speaker.

The Echo Dot particularly shines with bright, energetic tracks.

We found Katy Perry's Hot N Cold popped with energy, the peppy drum beat given appropriate spark and spirit. Perry's vocals came through authentically, occasionally breathy and then punchy as the chorus hits.

As you’d expect from such a compact speaker, however, bass response and volume capacity both have some limitations.

The speaker starts to struggle and distort at higher volumes in particular, though it still delivers room-filling sound in smaller spaces.

Smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Beyond the sound, we were also impressed with the Echo Dot's build quality and design. Available in white, charcoal and blue, its subtle, unobtrusive aesthetic fits well in virtually any environment.

The speaker mesh feels premium, and there's a pleasing solidity when held, along with practical touches like a non-slip rubber bottom to prevent it from moving during use.

Alexa integration remains excellent, with the voice assistant quickly responding to commands for music playback, weather forecasts, alarms, and control of compatible smart home devices.

The speaker integrates major streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, though Tidal fans will be disappointed by its absence.

It's worth noting that unlike previous models, the 5th Gen Echo Dot has removed the 3.5mm audio output – a point of frustration for some users who want to connect the smart speaker to external audio systems.

At £45, the latest generation Echo Dot represents solid value, though if you’re not in a rush, we’d still recommend waiting until Black Friday in November, for likely (though never guaranteed) deeper discounts.

MORE:

Read our full review of the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Best smart speakers 2025: tried and tested

Amazon Spring Deal Days: the best TV, hi-fi, home cinema and audio deals

Esat Dedezade
Esat Dedezade
Freelance contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Amazon sales image: a Fire HD tablet in front of Amazon boxes and a bowl of popcorn
Amazon Big Spring Sale: the best deals on earbuds, TVs, speakers and more
A white Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) smart speaker shot from above. It is sitting on a wooden table next to a lamp and a small statuette of a hare.
Best Alexa speakers 2025: Amazon's voice-powered smart speakers tried and tested
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Quick! This five-star Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar has dropped close to its lowest price
Amazon Spring Deal Days 2025 promotional image with Amazon boxes
Amazon Big Spring Sale live: our TV and headphone experts’ real-time buying advice
The Astell&amp;Kern CA1000T on a wooden surface in front of a laptop and speakers.
Grab this stunning Astell&Kern audio system for less than half price
A white Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) smart speaker shot from above. It is sitting on a wooden table next to a lamp and a small statuette of a hare.
It's Prime time! The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is next week
Latest in Wireless Speakers
HomePod OS
An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all
JBL Flip 7 in white finish held in hand against backdrop of orange JBL beanie bags
JBL Flip 7 vs Flip 6: what's the difference between these two Bluetooth speakers?
JBL Charge 6 speaker held in hand
JBL Charge 6 vs Charge 5: what's new?
HomePod OS
The rumoured Apple HomePod with display is reportedly put on ice while Siri gets its act together
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Zepellin
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren are making new audio hardware with an F1 twist
JBL Charge 6 in red with carry strap
JBL upgrades two of our favourite Bluetooth speakers with bigger sound, longer battery life and more durable designs
Latest in News
Sony WH-1000XM4 on a table with a plant
Some of our favourite-ever five-star wireless headphones have plummeted to nearly half price – £172 off!
RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1) small TV
My favourite kitchen TV has dropped to under £100 for Amazon Spring Deal Days
Sony XR-48A90K
Amazon has slashed the price of this five-star Sony OLED, but we have found an even better deal
Fiio FX17 in-ear headphones
Fiio's flagship in-ear headphones are packed full of drivers to put your music in pole position
Apple AirPods Max 2024 in blue finish on bookshelf
Lossless audio and wired listening finally comes to AirPods Max
iFi Valkyrie in gold with a laptop
iFi's flagship iDSD Valkyrie DAC/amp teases cutting-edge tech for a sound that's worthy of Valhalla