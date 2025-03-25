The Echo Dot (5th Generation) smart speaker is now available for £45 on Amazon, down from its regular price of £55, thanks to Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale.

The current discount makes for a solid £10 saving which, while not the lowest price we've seen – it dropped to a remarkable £22 during the November Black Friday sales – is still the best price we've spotted in the past three months.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

And that's the slight catch. At £45, the latest generation Echo Dot represents solid value but if you’re not in a rush, we’d consider waiting until Black Friday in November, for likely (though never guaranteed) deeper discounts.

In our review, we awarded the Echo Dot a full five stars for sound, praising its impressively expansive audio performance (for its size), which delivers clear vocals, deep bass and vibrant sound, courtesy of its single 44mm front-firing speaker – 4mm larger than the previous generation's driver.

When we put the diminutive speaker through its paces, we were pleasantly surprised by its sonic capabilities.

Playing Greta Van Fleet's operatic ballad Meeting The Master revealed impressive dynamics, range and a balanced overall presentation – a remarkable achievement for such a compact and affordable smart speaker.

The Echo Dot particularly shines with bright, energetic tracks.

We found Katy Perry's Hot N Cold popped with energy, the peppy drum beat given appropriate spark and spirit. Perry's vocals came through authentically, occasionally breathy and then punchy as the chorus hits.

As you’d expect from such a compact speaker, however, bass response and volume capacity both have some limitations.

The speaker starts to struggle and distort at higher volumes in particular, though it still delivers room-filling sound in smaller spaces.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Beyond the sound, we were also impressed with the Echo Dot's build quality and design. Available in white, charcoal and blue, its subtle, unobtrusive aesthetic fits well in virtually any environment.

The speaker mesh feels premium, and there's a pleasing solidity when held, along with practical touches like a non-slip rubber bottom to prevent it from moving during use.

Alexa integration remains excellent, with the voice assistant quickly responding to commands for music playback, weather forecasts, alarms, and control of compatible smart home devices.

The speaker integrates major streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, though Tidal fans will be disappointed by its absence.

It's worth noting that unlike previous models, the 5th Gen Echo Dot has removed the 3.5mm audio output – a point of frustration for some users who want to connect the smart speaker to external audio systems.

