With multiple What-Hi? Awards under its belt, there's one wireless speaker we are more than happy to recommend, especially if you’re looking in the mid-price range.

And it’s a recommendation made even easier as the Audio Pro C10 MKII drops to just £259 at Amazon, a whopping £100 off its testing price and back down to its lowest ever price.

It's worth mentioning that while their names are very similar, this isn't the newest model, the Audio Pro C20 W, which was released last year and is our current Award winner. However, at the time of writing, the C20 W will set you back a little more, £289 at Amazon.

The Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII may have been around since 2021, but this winning recipe doesn’t get old.

A yummy concoction of great features, there are three options for multi-room streaming: AirPlay 2 via Apple devices, Google Cast-compatible speakers via built-in Chromecast, and other Audio Pro wireless speakers via Audio Pro’s own dedicated app.

Plus, with comprehensive file support, the C10 MKII supports Apple Lossless, MP3, WMA, AAC and FLAC files.

With grippy bass and improved hi-fidelity performance compared with its even older sibling, our expert testers had this to say in their full review: “Throughout our listening session, we notice sonic gains through the low end afforded by the updated bass-port design, especially during grime tracks such as Stormzy’s Vossy Bop.

“Bass is marginally cleaner and tighter on the new model and the performance is a touch more expansive too, particularly through the lower registers. We hear layered bass notes, such as the bluesy keys in Stormzy’s Lesson, in isolation and with an extra ounce of precision.”

And it’s that updated bass port, among other changes, that results in improvements over the original Addon C10, even if it loses, slightly, a sense of fun.

Sure, it might be getting on a bit now, but you can also enjoy some hefty discounts. And we haven’t found a lower price than just £259 at Amazon. You'll have to be quick though, there are only ‘five left in stock’.

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Read our full Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII review

Best wireless speakers: tried and tested by our expert team

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