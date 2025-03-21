The Beats Pill might be discounted but we'd hands-down still go for the JBL Flip 6

It's cheaper and better, which makes it a no brainer

JBL Flip 6
If you're looking for a great deal on one of the best Bluetooth speakers then you could go for the Beats Pill, which has dropped from £129 to only £99. It's a stellar four star speaker that might not be worth the full price tag, but sub-£100 it's definitely worthy of consideration.

It's not the speaker deal we'd be going for though, because at Amazon you can pick up the five-star JBL Flip 6 for the cheaper price of only £83. It packs superior sound, a more durable case and, did we mention it's cheaper?

All colourways are discounted with the greatest saving on the camouflage finish. If you'd prefer something a little more conventional then you could go for the black or blue colours, but you'll pay £88 for those. These prices are not all-time lows, but they will enable you to pick up a very capable speaker for a reasonable price.

The Beats Pill is a great option if you're looking for a budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker but not when the more impressive JBL Flip 6 is even cheaper. For a limited-time only you can pick it up for only £83. It has top-notch sound and a durable waterproof build designed to withstand life's mishaps and challenges. It's truly worth your time and money.
The JBL Flip 6 has long been one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, and for good reason. Despite its compact, burrito-sized form factor, it manages to cram in some seriously impressive audio technology. The latest iteration boasts Bluetooth 5.1 for improved connectivity, along with a reworked driver configuration that includes a separate tweeter powered by a dedicated 10-watt amplifier.

In our review, we praised the Flip 6 for its improved clarity and sonic precision compared with its predecessor. The separate tweeter really makes its presence felt, delivering a cleaner and more emotive performance that sounds more spacious and open than the previous model. Bass lovers will be pleased to know that, despite its diminutive size, the Flip 6 delivers a surprisingly punchy low-end performance, serving up a well-balanced, entertaining sound across all frequencies.

It's not just about sound quality. The Flip 6 is built to withstand the rigours of outdoor use, boasting a dust- and waterproof IP67 rating. This means you can take it to the beach, out by the pool or on a hiking trip without worrying about damage from sand, splashes, or even brief submersion.

For those who like to fine-tune their audio, the JBL Portable app also serves up a three-band equaliser, allowing you to tweak the bass, mid, and treble to your liking. And with its 12-hour battery life, the Flip 6 is ready to keep the party going all day long.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game or searching for the perfect gift for a music-loving friend, this Amazon deal on the JBL Flip 6 is worth your attention.

