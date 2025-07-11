Ignore Amazon! This Award-winning music streamer is over £500 cheaper elsewhere
Proof it pays to shop around
Amazon is a beast of an online shop, and is often the cheapest place to buy. But not always.
Case in point: the Award-winning Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation music streamer. It's currently £699 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson, but a whopping £1219 at Amazon.
Sorry Bezos, not this time.
Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation deal
Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation was £1219 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £520)
This is more a tinkering of the first-gen model than a radical overhaul, but given that model scored a perfect five stars, we're not complaining. It's been out almost three years now, but continues to win Awards for its peerless presentation and considerable streaming options. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation review
Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
Amazon price: £1219
The Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation looks pretty much unchanged from the first-gen model. But it's certainly an improvement on the inside, with 10 times as much processing power, Naim's newer streaming platform and plenty of streaming options like Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Roon Ready and internet radio.
You can play hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz from anywhere on your home network using the Naim app, which also lets you tweak your sound profile and equaliser settings.
It sounds superb.
"The overall presentation is muscular but lean," we wrote in our review. "There’s plenty of bass weight and low-end punch precisely delivered, but this Mu-so Qb never skews its balance this way or that."
The soundstage is wide open and airy, and full of more insight than the first-gen model. The timing and dynamic range are also improved.
Amazon's high price is no doubt down to a lack of stock – its unit is sold by Netbuy, which charges £65 for delivery, so it's safe to assume it's an import. So why not help an independent retailer this Prime Day, and save yourself a fortune into the bargain?
