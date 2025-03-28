Hurry! The Sonos Era 100 is selling for its best price this year right now

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sonos Era 100 as a part of its ongoing Spring Deal Days sale.

The wireless smart speaker is currently selling for just £199 at Amazon,. That's a £50 saving the best price we've seen it go for all year.

If Amazon doesn't float your boat, you can also pick it up at Richer Sounds or directly from Sonos for the same price.

Sonos Era 100 was £249 £199 at Amazon

We gave the Sonos Era 100 five-stars when it first launched back in 2023, and it proves how good a speaker this is when it still often sells for the full launch price. But, right now, for spacious, detailed sound and a stacked feature set, you only have to pay £199. And luckily, if you're toying between the Black or White option, both are in the sale. Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sonos

We're happy recommending the deal as the Sonos Era 100 is an incredibly accomplished unit that currently holds a spot in the best wireless speakers guide.

This is because, during testing, we found the Sonos Era 100 is tremendous step up in performance and features from the already well-established Sonos One.

The five-star speaker offers astonishing amount of streaming and playback features, alongside an enjoyable sound.

The redesign is a refresh from the ground up, transforming the previous rounded square design into an oval shape — all to accommodate the new drivers inside the Era 100 that deliver stereo sound.

Feature-wise, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect. It also uses Bluetooth 5.0 and the standard AAC and SBC codecs are supported, which we found to be 'fuss-free' when pairing with a device.

For home cinema fans willing to buy two, the Era 100 can be used as satellite surrounds when paired with a Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc or Ray soundbar.

In our full review, we said: "Those already part of the Sonos ecosystem will find the new Era 100 speaker difficult to resist, while those new to Sonos will find it a charming entry to a capable and feature-rich wireless speaker experience with plenty of extra goodies to play with."

Our only minor word of caution is that we have seen the Era 100 sell for less in the past. During Black Friday last year the speaker dropped a smidgeon lower, selling for £179. So if you're willing to wait a little longer you may be able to get an even better deal on it.

