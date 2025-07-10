You might be looking at the above picture and questioning what the heck it is. I don’t blame you. It looks like the result of a pair of headphones and a speaker being genetically combined. And, honestly, that’s not far off.

The Bravia Theatre U is dubbed by Sony as a ‘wireless neckband speaker,’ so essentially it is an audio device sporting upfiring speakers built into small ‘shoulder pads’ which are attached to a flexible neck strap.

It’s designed to give you a personal audio experience without you having to wear over-ear headphones.

It’s not a conventional piece of kit by any means, but if your interest has been piqued, this deal may be worth a second look. You can get the Sony Bravia Theatre U for £180 at Amazon, saving you £59 with this juicy Amazon Prime Day discount.

Sony Bravia Theatre U was £239 now £180 at Amazon (save £59)

The Sony Bravia Theatre U is an unconventional audio system might look like a travel neck pillow, but it is the best example of its kind we have heard in this category. We said it's "surprisingly enjoyable to use" in our review, owing to its comfortable nature and surprisingly decent sound.

In terms of sound, the Theatre U provides a shockingly compelling performance compared to any other similar product we have tested.

As we said in our review: "Its detailed and well-rounded soundstaging makes it surprisingly enjoyable to use and far and away the best example of its type we’ve seen to date".

The full-range, 44 x 32mm speakers tucked inside each side of the Theatre U use Sony’s X-Balanced technology, maximising the speaker diaphragm to achieve increased sound pressure and reduced distortion despite the neckband unit's inevitably shallow design.

Those are combined with clever virtual speaker processing, too, to make them capable of delivering both Dolby Atmos surround-sound mixes and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology.

It's comfortable to wear, too. We found it causes no irritation or clamminess on the back of your neck, and its length and level of flexibility ensure the speakers are able to move with you without feeling like they’re wrestling against you.

We did find that it didn't quite deliver the personal listening experience that Sony promised, and it can be a bit of a faff to get up and running.

All this earned it a four-star review, making it a solid recommendation for those seeking a curious sound system alternative.

At a price of £180 at Amazon, it's a deal worth a second look.

