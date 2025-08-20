Save £300 on Fyne Audio F500 speakers – exclusive Richer Sounds offer!

If you're on the search for a pair of classy speakers that won't break the bank, then the Fyne Audio F500 should absolutely be in the mix. We wouldn't be recommending them at their full price of £799, but now they've been discounted to £499 at Richer Sounds, they're looking like a steal.

To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member, but that's 100 per cent free and simply requires filling out a quick sign-up form.

The F500s serve up plenty of bass weight alongside a solid, focused midrange. They're also incredibly well-built and unfussy with placement. Given the price, there's little not to love about one of Fyne Audio's finest products.

Best Fyne Audio F500 deal

This deal is for the Black Oak and Dark Oak finishes.

You can read about the sound quality of these speakers in our Fyne Audio F500 review. We praise the impressive low end, that has "sufficient punch to deal heavy kicks and the smoothness to feed bubbling pulses and luscious pedals".

This results in a warm and welcoming sound. Many standmount speakers can sound small, but the F500s give the midrange real purchase with that support coming from the lower registers.

Their main competitor is the B&W’s 606, which offer superior handling of rhythm and dynamics. As a result, they're more exciting than the F500. That's why we gave the B&W speakers a full five stars.

That being said, the build quality of the F500 is second to none. The IsoFlare configuration, where the tweeter sits in the middle of the mid/bass driver, sharing a common centre, also aids directivity and stereo imaging.

In terms of compatibility, the downfiring port, with a cone-shaped BassTrax Tractix diffuser, aims for 360-degree dispersion of the soundwaves, as well as allowing for increased versatility when it comes to placement in regard to a back wall.

At £300 off the list price, you can't really go wrong with the Fyne Audio F500s.

