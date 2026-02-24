You know when you wait ages for a bus, and then two come along at once? Well, this scenario is a bit like that.

We reviewed the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G in September last year, but we had to wait until January for these marvellous standmounts to get their first discount. And now, these stylish, excellent-sounding speakers are reduced even further!

These five-star marvels were a cool £50 off in January, but now you can get them for £100 less than their original retail price.

Pick them up now for £399 at Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks or AV.com and have yourself a fabulous February!

Suitable for single or bi-wiring, the Bronze 50 7G are classy-looking cabinets, with a clean, minimalist fascia that slots nicely into contemporary living spaces.

Housed within these very well-made standmounts are two Ceramic-Coated Aluminium Magnesium (C-CAM) metal drivers: a 25mm gold dome tweeter and 15cm mid/bass unit. A rear-firing bass port is also built in to fine-tune the lower frequencies.

The combination of these technologies results in excellent sound quality for the money. In our Monitor Audio Bronze 50 7G review, we noted they are “unusually precise and controlled” for speakers at this price point, adding that they are “really clear, fast and detailed, and grab you right from the start with a front-footed, vibrant presentation that can’t be ignored”.

To be frank, these standmounts are some of the best we’ve heard at this level, so with this extra discount, you really are getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Sound good? In that case, we strongly encourage you to check them out for £399 at Peter Tyson, Sevenoaks or AV.com.

